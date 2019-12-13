Quantcast
Lower-than-expected holiday sales set off fears of slowing economy

Retail sales got off to a slower than expected start ahead of the holiday season, suggesting the U.S. economy is still struggling under a trade war with China.

Overall sales increased just 0.2 percent last month, according to the Department of Commerce, and fell short of the 0.5 percent growth projected by economists, reported Business Insider.

The slight increase signals slower economic growth, although economists say the flatter growth could be the result of Thanksgiving falling later than usual in November, pushing some holiday shopping back by at least a week.

Last year’s “early” holiday season posted the strongest sales since 2013, after jumping 2.2 percent over the previous year.

Even if growth remains sluggish, the U.S. economy was expected to jump somewhat early next year as “phase one” of a U.S.-China trade deal relieves some economic pressure.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. had agreed to pull back tariffs as part of an interim deal, and he agreed to cancel plans to levy 15-percent tariffs on some Chinese goods that had been scheduled to go into effect Sunday.


‘Mafia in action’: Experts concerned by Giuliani and son walking into White House during impeachment vote

Legal experts are perplexed and expressing concern on the news Rudy Giuliani, who reportedly is under criminal investigation, walked into the White House just as the Judiciary Committee was passing Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

CNN's Jim Sciutto and others posted this photo around 10:30 AM Friday morning:

Trump has been emboldened, not chastened, by impeachment. His personal attorney is at the WH right now after his trip to Ukraine to continue to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, the heart of this impeachment itself. And GOP is no longer lodging any protest. This is the reality for 2020. pic.twitter.com/Qhfs1CyJjD

The View urges Dems to go after Ivanka: ‘The Democrats need to get tough’

On Friday's "The View," a discussion on the attack Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) launched at former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter for getting his Ukraine job because of who his dad was at the time, turned to Ivanka Trump who has been cashing in while working in the White House.

With co-host Ana Navarro mentioning that Gaetz -- who attacked the younger Biden for his substance abuse problem while disregarding his own problems after being pulled over for a DUI which was dismissed on technical grounds -- was the son of a prominent Florida politician, co-host Joy Behar delivered some blunt talk about Hunter Biden and the first daughter.

