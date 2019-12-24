Quantcast
Maddow connects the dots in the ‘ever-widening investigation’ into the National Rifle Association

1 min ago

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Christmas Eve noted how the impeachment of President Donald Trump “just sucks all of the light and all of the air out of every other news cycle. I mean, it’s the news cycle version of a black hole.”

She explained how that had kept one of the year’s biggest stories from getting more attention.

“The National Rifle Association, the NRA, has been a powerhouse in Washington when it comes to lobbying and influence,” Maddow noted. “Its power has been legendary, politicians cross the NRA at their peril, but something very different has been happening with the NRA recently.”

She then recounted the “collapse” of the organization in recent years, detailing scandal after scandal.

Maddow noted, “all together it’s no wonder the NRA appears to be very worried about a ever-widening investigation by the attorney general of the state of New York.”

She said that were it not for impeachment, the “slow-motion car crash” at the NRA would be “the biggest political news story in the country for a long time.”

“But with this president in the middle of an impeachment it’s like, you know, just one more tree falling in the forest,” Maddow said.

Giuliani henchman ‘remains firmly committed to providing his evidence’: Lev Parnas’s attorney

33 mins ago

December 24, 2019

Court documents revealed on Christmas Eve that an attorney representing Lev Parnas had filed to withdraw as counsel.

Edward MacMahon cited the defendant's "financial hardship" as a reason for wanting to leave the defense team.

But Joesph Bondy will continue to represent Parnas and says this will not change their legal strategy.

"This was a decision made in Mr. Parnas’s and Mr. MacMahon’s best interests," Bondy posted to Twitter.

"The legal strategy has not changed, and Mr. Parnas remains firmly committed to providing his evidence and testimony to Congress," he continued.

Space Force claims credit for GPS — days after being established by Trump

2 hours ago

December 24, 2019

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which established the United States Space Force (USSF) as the sixth branch of the armed services.

By Tuesday, the Space Force was already bragging on Twitter about all they do.

"Traveling to grandma's house for holiday dinner tonight? Space Force operators are working around the clock to provide space capabilities like GPS," USSF posted.

GPS, which stands for Global Positioning System, was first launched in 1978. Before Trump established the Space Force, Air Force Space Command (AFSPC) operated the satellite network.

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump attends Christmas service at West Palm Beach church

3 hours ago

December 24, 2019

President Donald Trump spent Christmas Eve attending a church service after a day at one of his golf courses.

Pastor Jimmy Scroggins welcomed the president and Melania Trump to the Family Church-Downtown in West Palm Beach.

“Merry Christmas everybody,” Trump shouted at the press pool.

The Trumps are seated in the third row.

https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1209626393144897536

