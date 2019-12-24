Maddow connects the dots in the ‘ever-widening investigation’ into the National Rifle Association

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Christmas Eve noted how the impeachment of President Donald Trump “just sucks all of the light and all of the air out of every other news cycle. I mean, it’s the news cycle version of a black hole.”
She explained how that had kept one of the year’s biggest stories from getting more attention.
“The National Rifle Association, the NRA, has been a powerhouse in Washington when it comes to lobbying and influence,” Maddow noted. “Its power has been legendary, politicians cross the NRA at their peril, but something very different has been happening with the NRA recently.”
She then recounted the “collapse” of the organization in recent years, detailing scandal after scandal.
Maddow noted, “all together it’s no wonder the NRA appears to be very worried about a ever-widening investigation by the attorney general of the state of New York.”
She said that were it not for impeachment, the “slow-motion car crash” at the NRA would be “the biggest political news story in the country for a long time.”
“But with this president in the middle of an impeachment it’s like, you know, just one more tree falling in the forest,” Maddow said.
Watch:
