Man claiming to be God arrested after trying to cure man's drug addiction by beating him with a steel rod

Published

1 min ago

on

An Iowa man who claimed to be God was arrested after he tried to “heal” a man whom he believed was addicted to drugs by hitting him in the head with a steel rod.

Local news station KCCI reports that Des Moines resident Carl Stroud last week spotted a man outside his apartment building whom he believed was a drug addict.

Stroud then walked outside, informed the man that he was God, and attempted to cure his addiction by “striking him with his… steel rod,” police documents allege.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the man laying unconscious and severely bleeding from his head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull.

Police arrested Stroud, despite his claims of divinity, and charged him with willful injury and assault. His bond is currently set at $5,300.


