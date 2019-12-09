‘Marriage Story’ tops Golden Globes nominations with six
“Marriage Story,” Netflix’s heart-wrenching divorce saga, topped the Golden Globe nominations Monday with six nods including best drama, kicking off the race for the Oscars.
“The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour gangster epic, and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino’s nostalgic love letter to 1960s Tinseltown, were hot on its heels with five each.
The nominations traditionally see the stars and movies destined for awards success start to break away from the competition — the Globes are seen as a key bellwether for February’s Academy Awards.
“Marriage Story” earned nominations for its stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and for its screenplay, but director Noah Baumbach missed out.
Scorsese was nominated for best director for “Irishman” but there was no best actor nod for his leading man Robert De Niro. Instead, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were both selected for supporting roles.
Netflix’s Vatican drama “The Two Popes” also performed well, while dark comic book tale “Joker” received recognition in best drama, best actor and best director.
The 77th Golden Globes, which also honor television, will take place in Beverly Hills on January 5, two days before voting for Oscars nominees ends.
Monday’s nominations were announced at an early-morning Beverly Hills ceremony by actor Tim Allen (“Toy Story”) and actresses Dakota Fanning (“I Am Sam”) and Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”).
The gala will be hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais.
Commentary
Cynicism may be the real threat to impeachment
Cynicism is to democratic politics what rust is to motor vehicles. Both are corrosive if left unchecked. Rust will destroy a vehicle, and cynicism, if it becomes endemic, will ultimately destroy democracy.
This thought struck me after some recent conversations with a few friends and acquaintances about the possible impeachment of President Trump. The cynical view of the process is that all politicians are corrupt in one way or another; they act based on self-interest and not in the public interest. In this view, Trump is no different; he is just doing what politicians do. This type of public cynicism may very well be the greatest impediment that Democrats face during the impeachment process. As David Brooks recently wrote in the New York Times, “it’s a lot harder to do impeachment in an age of cynicism, exhaustion and distrust” especially when Trump’s actions are viewed by many as “the kind of corruption that politicians of all stripes have been doing all along.”
Bill Barr warns Trump that Giuliani has become a serious liability for his administration: report
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has been vigorously defending the president during the Ukraine scandal and the House impeachment inquiry. But Attorney General William Barr, according to a report by the Washington Post, is worried that the former New York City mayor has become a liability for Trump.
Four Post journalists are reporting that according to “multiple” sources, Barr has warned Trump during several recent conversations that “Giuliani has become a liability and a problem for the administration.”
Breaking Banner
Experts amazed as GOP counsel Castor offers stunningly weak defense of Trump at hearing
Attorney Steve Castor, the Republican Party's lead counsel in House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings, did his best to defend President Donald Trump -- but many experts believe his best was far from sufficient.
Throughout his opening statement, Castor barely touched upon the core allegations that Trump abused his office in order to pressure a foreign government to launch an investigation into his top rival in the 2020 presidential election.
In fact, Castor spent most of his time attacking Democrats, whom he accused of making up wild charges to bring down the president.
One of Castor's more unique arguments was criticizing Democrats for asking former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen to testify earlier this year on the grounds that Cohen had already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. What Castor didn't mention, however, was that Cohen lied to Congress with the explicit intent of defending the president.