Matt Gaetz compared top Florida leaders in history — who were actually respectable

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made news Thursday when he went after former Vice President Joe Biden’s son for past drug problems. While many families are fighting the drug war, Gaetz family faced a problem when he was pulled over by police just two years before running for office in Florida.

“I don’t want to make light of anybody’s substance abuse issues,” Gaetz said Thursday before making light of the younger Biden’s substance abuse issues.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) said it was the perfect example of the “pot calling the kettle black.”

The Sun Sentinel covered the news back home by comparing Gaetz to the top three craziest Florida elected officials in history.

“Claude Pepper was a farm boy from Alabama by way of Perry, FL” the piece recalled. He was one of many who faced anti-Communist smears during the “Red Scare” of the 1950s. He was smeared as “Red Pepper,” and became “an enduring champion of the elderly.”

The next member they recalled was Tampa’s Sam Gibbons, who impressed President Lyndon Johnson for his role fighting in World War II. LBJ also admired his “political dexterity that LBJ said he could ‘vote Northern and talk Southern.’

“They stood for something greater than themselves,” the piece said of the other Floridians.

The Sentinel then recalled Charlie Bennett of Jacksonville who was such an absolutist on ethics that he refused to miss a single vote in more than 40 years. Then there was Dante Fascell of Miami, “who shaped foreign policy for a generation and fought for human rights at a time when America still enjoyed worldwide respect. E. Clay Shaw of Fort Lauderdale was a Republican who believed working with Democrats on welfare reform and environmental protection — a bipartisanship role largely gone in today’s Washington.”

Then there’s Gaetz, who opted to yell at television cameras this week instead of defending the president’s effort to bribe Ukraine into announcing an investigation into the Biden famil.

Read the full piece on Gaetz at The Sun Sentinel