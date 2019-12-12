Quantcast
Matt Gaetz probably isn’t the best to go after someone’s drug use: Internet cautions Republican Congressman

2 mins ago

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) probably isn’t the best person to make an argument against driving under the influence given his own arrests. Even Rep Hank Johnson (D-GA) cautioned against “the pot calling the kettle black,” during the Thursday House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Gaetz was arrested for a DUI in 2008 on suspicion of a DUI after he refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test. Just two years later he was elected to the Florida state legislature and by 2016 he was in Congress.

According to the arrest report, Gaetz was driving home from a nightclub when he was pulled over for driving 48 in a 35 mile-per-hour zone, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was driving a BMW that belonged to his father, state Sen. Don Gaetz. The case was subsequently dropped.

He ultimately seemed to admit to the allegation years later.

“I’m of the view that that is part of who I am,” said the Fort Walton Beach Republican, who in 2016 will seek the seat now held by his father, Senate President Don Gaetz. “I made bad decisions that resulted in an arrest, and that is sort of something that we all live with.”

It was something the internet cautioned should probably be addressed by anyone other than Gaetz if they’re going to somehow go after the former vice president’s son for drug use.

You can see Rep. Johnsons’ comments here.

You can read the tweets below:

