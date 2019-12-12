Quantcast
Matt Gaetz’s false narrative about Ukraine gets smacked down by former prosecutor

Published

28 mins ago

on

At Wednesday’s hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) argued that if President Donald Trump is being impeached for withholding aid to Ukraine, then President Barack Obama should have been impeached for not offering weapons to Ukraine in the first place.

But putting aside the fact that the Obama administration actually did provide some security aid to Ukraine, there was a very clear national security reason why the Obama administration was reluctant to approve lethal force on the same scale as the deal blocked by the Trump administration, as former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah explained:

To put it another way, the previous administration’s decisions about military aid were in the national interest, whereas Trump’s decision to suspend aid until Ukraine investigated his political rivals subordinated the national interest to his personal interest. Which is the heart of the Democratic case for impeachment.


Trump singles out congresswomen of color during tweet attack on impeachment proceedings

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was watching the impeachment proceedings Thursday morning, if his tweets are any indication. Despite multiple Democrats speaking in the morning session, Trump attacked only two women of color in his tweet: Reps. Veronica Escobar and Sheila Jackson Lee, both from Texas.

"Dems Veronica Escobar and Jackson Lee purposely misquoted my call," Trump claimed in his tweet. "I said I want you to do us (our Country!) a favor, not me a favor. They know that but decided to LIE in order to make a fraudulent point! Very sad."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1205150488280350720

At Wednesday's hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) argued that if President Donald Trump is being impeached for withholding aid to Ukraine, then President Barack Obama should have been impeached for not offering weapons to Ukraine in the first place.

But putting aside the fact that the Obama administration actually did provide some security aid to Ukraine, there was a very clear national security reason why the Obama administration was reluctant to approve lethal force on the same scale as the deal blocked by the Trump administration, as former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah explained:

Christmas manufacturer Balsam Hill slams Trump's tariffs after China puts them under the gun

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the CEO of one of the country's largest manufacturers of artificial Christmas trees says they may be hard to find next holiday season because he can't project out his needs and costs due to China tariffs proposed by Donald Trump.

Speaking with Journal, Mac Harman, chief executive of Balsam Brands of Redwood City, California, stated he has been given a deadline of Dec, 20 by one of his Chinese manufacturers to place his order for next year, but has no idea whether Trump's 15% tariffs on consumer goods -- which include 'sChristmas decor -- will go into effect afterward.

