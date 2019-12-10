Quantcast
McConnell will sink Trump ‘like a 3-foot putt’ if he decides it’s the only way to keep the Senate: Ex-prosecutor

1 min ago

Even though Democrats took great pains to make the impeachment articles as narrowly focused and provable as possible, Republicans in the Senate are broadly expected to still march as one to acquit President Donald Trump when it goes to trial.

But former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner argued on Tuesday that people shouldn’t be so certain, for one big reason: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds all the cards, and it comes down to what he believes will help him keep his Senate majority.

At present, there does not appear to be any indication that McConnell is facing pressure from his own party to hold Trump accountable, as Senate Republicans fear a primary challenge from Trump supporters. But there are at least some senators fighting for re-election in blue states, like Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Susan Collins (R-ME), who could face pressure in the other direction, and those seats are integral to Republicans holding their Senate majority.


We can be confident of the following: at the end of the day, Mitch McConnell cares about only one thing - retaining power/holding the Senate. If Trump has to be collateral damage in McConnell’s attempt to hold the Senate in 2020, McConnell will sink Trump like a 3-foot putt.

