Mega-fan campaigns for Princess Leia star in Hollywood
Dressed in white robes and sporting Princess Leia’s distinctive spiral bun hairstyle, Kristin Grady walks up and down Hollywood collecting signatures on behalf of her idol.
She believes the late actress Carrie Fisher deserves her own star on the Walk of Fame — and hopes this week’s new “Star Wars” film will boost her campaign.
The conclusion to nine films spanning four decades, “The Rise of Skywalker” will be the last to feature Fisher, who appears posthumously in unused footage from previous episodes.
Grady believes it may be Fisher’s last chance to take her place alongside 2,600 stars bearing the names of celebrities along Hollywood’s sidewalks — including those of Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo.)
“It’s absurd,” said Grady. “The two male stars of ‘Star Wars’ have stars, yet the female star of ‘Star Wars’ does not have a star.”
“So that turns into a feminist issue for me and for 5,931 people,” she added, referring to the number of signatures she has collected so far.
Millions of people visit the Walk of Fame every year to spot their favorite actors’ and singers’ stars, and pose for photographs.
“It’s not just about getting Carrie the recognition that she absolutely deserves,” says Grady. “It’s about making systematic changes for women in Hollywood, so brilliant women like Carrie Fisher are no longer overlooked.”
Unfortunately the process is not so simple. Ana Martinez, who organizes ceremonies for honorees on the Walk of Fame, congratulated Grady’s “tenacity,” but clarified that the collection of signatures is not going to help.
“They would have to nominate her with permission in writing from the family, and submit the application after the fifth anniversary of her passing,” Martinez told AFP.
Fisher died of a heart attack in 2016, so could only get a star from 2021.
“We don’t even know if she wanted one,” added Martinez.
Representatives of Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.
A star also requires a $50,000 payment toward the inauguration ceremony and maintenance, from the honoree, their family or a movie studio.
Still, Grady’s campaign is not without support.
After a petition to remove President Donald Trump’s star was approved by the West Hollywood City Council, Hamill tweeted in June: “I know who should replace her…. #AStarForCarrie”.
Grady now carries a small banner with that hashtag, and often encounters people who are shocked to learn Fisher does not already have a star.
“She was just such a cool person, and she was such a good writer, and had such a positive impact on our culture,” said Grady, who barely scrapes a living on tourist tips but vows to keep petitioning.
“This isn’t just about ‘Star Wars.'”
The Force, explained and what its patterns could mean for ‘Rise of Skywalker’
The "Star Wars" movies teach that humility is a crucial component of wisdom, and certainly I have been humbled as I've attempted to scrape the surface of "Star Wars" lore for this article. Make no mistake about it: I consider myself to be a bona fide "Star Wars" nerd. I've seen every movie (including rewatches for this piece), watched every episode of "The Mandalorian," caught bits and pieces of the TV series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" and consumed "Star Wars"-related commentary media like the legendary Mr. Plinkett review of "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace."
