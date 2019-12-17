Meghan McCain ripped to shreds for playing victim after latest blowup on The View

Meghan McCain tried to play victim after she threw an on-air tantrum on “The View” — and other social media users let her have it.

McCain threatened to sit out the rest of Monday’s episode after host Whoopi Goldberg asked her to stop talking over other panelists, and she has repeatedly claimed on the show and her Twitter account that her conservative views were being silenced.

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

Other Twitter users strongly disagreed with her characterization of what happened during the show.

If you would calmly speak your mind and not interrupt people maybe that would be better received. — Jen Shultz (@jbshultz2006) December 17, 2019

Whoopi stood by and watch you try to take over the show by bullying all the co-hosts, the guests on the show and even your audience. How long do you think it will take her to tell you to stop ? You should take some lessons from Abby who is also a Conservative. — CJSnow (@Jean18538839) December 17, 2019

You represent the class of women who’ve always been given space and a voice and a seat. That’s why you feel so comfortable talking over everyone else and then cry victim when someone tells you no. https://t.co/oJ2xcFv2n8 — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) December 17, 2019

Girl hush. — Thick Fil-A (@LeeMonet_RN) December 17, 2019

Your father would be proud, in that he also enjoyed raining death on cities full of innocent civilians for no particular reason — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) December 17, 2019

I mean… comparing yourself to a tv character who’s arc resulted in her committing war crimes, and burning innocent women and children alive… seems like an unusual choice for the daughter of a former POW… but hey, who am I to judge. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 17, 2019

You have very few people on your side because your filibustering behavior is hard to watch. — Jacob Alan 🕵🏼‍♂️ (@JacAlDun) December 17, 2019

Its not about being quiet. It is about being rude. You have a perspective that I’d be interested hearing, but I cannot hear over your rudeness. A different delivery may go a long way. — Cheryl-Anne Scott (@CAS0210) December 17, 2019

“I just won’t say anything the rest of the show” — Amy A. (@Amynicole0116) December 17, 2019

Delusions of grandeur. — Marina (@MarinaAmerica5) December 17, 2019

Tribalism and always the victim. Smh. — 🍷Karen66VOTEBLUE2020 (@CapiLady) December 17, 2019

Ma’am, this is a Wendy’s. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 17, 2019

If conservative “girls” want to have a voice, they need to be intelligent, rational & mature. A screeching spoiled brat who constantly rides her father’s coattails instead of proving herself ain’t cutting it — Sandy Razo (@sandyrazo1964) December 17, 2019

You are trying to make this an attack on your conservativism but if that were so, everyone would be calling for Abby to be fired as well. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. Your refusal to acknowledge your poor behavior towards others will be your downfall. #TheView — S.T. Fernandez (@STFernandez) December 17, 2019

Your body language and untethered rudeness is a good exit strategy if that’s your plan. If that’s not your plan, better work with a consultant on that because ultimately people are showing and telling you they’ve had enough. Pouting, eye rolling and folded arms are childish. — Lois Dawn Kilkenny (@loisdawn) December 17, 2019

It’s amazing how easily you slide into a victim role when you’re rightly criticized. — Bobby Pearson (@robertpearsonjr) December 17, 2019