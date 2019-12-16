Meghan McCain takes to Twitter and fires back at Whoopi Goldberg for telling her to ‘stop talking’

After she was shut down on air by The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain fired back on Twitter, writing in a series of tweets that both Democrats and Republicans “need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors.”

“I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment,” McCain continued. “I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them.”

“Pretending half the country doesn’t exist won’t make them disappear,” she added. “The culture war is real, and Americans who aren’t part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented.”

During Monday’s episode of The View, McCain mentioned that conservatives do not back the impeachment of President Trump and suggested that the process will be detrimental to Democrats.

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of [impeachment]. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a View cohost,” McCain began before she was interrupted by co-host Sunny Hostin.

“Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?” McCain told Hostin.

That’s when Goldberg chimed in.

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg told McCain, “Please stop talking right now.”

“No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show,” McCain fired back.

“I’m okay with that if you’re going to behave like this,” Goldberg replied.