Mexico’s former public security chief arrested in US on drug trafficking charges
Mexico’s ex-public security chief has been arrested in Texas on charges of receiving millions of dollars in bribes to help notorious cartel kingpin “El Chapo” ship tons of drugs into the US, officials said Tuesday.
Genaro Garcia Luna, who was Mexico’s secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, was taken into custody Monday in Dallas, prosecutors in New York said.
“Garcia Luna stands accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes from ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel while he controlled Mexico’s Federal Police Force and was responsible for ensuring public safety in Mexico,” US Attorney Richard Donoghue said, announcing the arrest.
An indictment unsealed on Tuesday in court in Brooklyn charges the 52-year-old Garcia Luna with cocaine trafficking conspiracy and making false statements.
A former cartel member, testifying in the New York trial of Sinaloa chief Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, described personally delivering two suitcases with six to eight million dollars in bribes to Garcia Luna at a restaurant.
At the time, Garcia Luna denied the allegations by Jesus “Rey” Zambada, calling them “lies, defamation and perjury.”
He is alleged to have protected the Sinaloa cartel’s cocaine trafficking operations from 2001 to 2012, using his positions in law enforcement to enable it to operation “with impunity” in Mexico.
He headed the federal investigative agency in Mexico tasked with fighting drug trafficking and corruption from 2001 to 2005.
He then moved up to the post of secretary of public security, which controls the Federal Police, serving until 2012.
If found guilty by a US jury, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.
Guzman was sentenced in July to life in prison after a three-month trial in New York.
Prosecutors said Garcia Luna, who moved to Florida in 2012, has amassed a personal fortune worth millions of dollars.
They said he lied about his past criminal activity in applying for US citizenship.
© 2019 AFP
Jim Jordan was a big fan of the impeachment process before it was directed at Trump: reporter for Ohio news outlet
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) is one of President Trump's most vocal defenders when it comes to the Democrats' impeachment efforts, but according to a news outlet in his home state, he's been an enthusiastic supporter of the impeachment process in the past.
Twice in recent years, Jordan "vigorously sought to impeach a pair of public officials whom he accused of offenses that seem minor in comparison to the accusations against Trump," Cleveland.com's Sabrina Eaton writes.
As Eaton points out, during those times, Jordan described impeachment as an “indispensable power that Congress has for holding government officials accountable.”
Breaking Banner
Trump campaign tries to make a pop culture reference — and it instantly backfires
President Donald Trump's campaign faltered again as it attempted to make another pop-culture reference.
In the past, the campaign has run into problems when it photoshopped Trump's head on Sylvester Stallone's boxer-body during the film "Rocky," so as to make the president look less obese.
Tuesday, the Trump crew again compared the president to Thanos a.k.a. "The Mad Titan" who wants to kill half of all living things. He ultimately ends up losing when facing "The Avengers."
https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1204503645607333888
In the video by the Trump campaign, the Marvel movie is used, delivering Thanos' final speech before he's ultimately killed.
Breaking Banner
Here are 5 huge lies Republicans are telling about the new report on the Russia probe
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's new report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, commonly called the Russia investigation, blew up many of the right wing's favorite talking points and conspiracy theories about the FBI. At the same time, it exposed real failures of procedures meant to protect American citizens against undue surveillance and exposed the need for serious law enforcement reforms.
But most Republicans seem unfazed that the report undercuts President Donald Trump's repeated accusations of "treason" and a "witch hunt," and they show no genuine interest in pushing policy to generally make law enforcement more responsible. Instead, they're trying to pin the blame on the Obama administration and bias against Trump, even though these claims actually distract from the genuine problems uncovered.