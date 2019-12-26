Michael Moore: Republicans who oppose impeachment are ‘dying dinosaurs’ — But Trump could still win in 2020
As the Senate attempts to set rules for President Trump’s impeachment trial, at least one Republican is expressing concern about the proceedings. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said in an interview Tuesday that she was disturbed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s promise of “total coordination” with the White House. Murkowski’s comments mark a rare instance of dissent for the Republican Party, which has been unified behind President Trump until now. McConnell needs 51 votes to set the rules for the hearing.
Republicans have a thin majority of 53 seats in the Senate. Last week, Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore witnessed the historic vote to impeach the president from the front row of the House gallery.
He joins us for the hour to discuss the impeachment process, the 2020 election and why he thinks Trump would win re-election today.
Couple calls 911 after mistaking new robot vacuum for home intruder
A North Carolina couple freaked out and called police when they mistook their robot vacuum for an intruder during the holiday season.
In a hilarious Associated Press piece, the couple's horror was detailed in rhyme, to the cadence of Twas the Night Before Christmas.
"'Twas the night of Christmas at a North Carolina house, no creature should have been stirring, not even a mouse. But a Forsyth County couple awoke with a fright, as something was moving about their house in the night. They dashed to their closet and hid in fear, dialing 911 with a sensitive ear."
Trump supporter slams president for broken promises and failure to support convicted campaign staff members
Elliot Resnick thinks Donald Trump is "one of the greatest presidents this country has ever known," but in a op-ed for Townhall this Thursday, he rattled off a list of issues that he thinks Trump has fallen short on.
First, according to Resnick. Trump has (so far) completely abandoned his former associates Roger Stone and Paul Manafort.
"These men were pursued by the Justice Department – Trump's Justice Department – for one reason only: They helped Trump become president. Yet, so far Trump has let them hang out to dry," Resnick wrotes, adding that if Trump is as loyal to his friends as many believe, "he must pardon Stone and Manafort immediately."
Trump forged ahead with Mexican drug cartel policy that even Stephen Miller opposed
President Donald Trump decided to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations despite the unanimous objections of his national security staff -- and even anti-immigration hardliner Stephen Miller, who in the past has expressed approval for white nationalist literature, thought it was a mistake.
Reuters reports that Trump national security officials opposed designating the cartels as terrorists for a host of reasons, including that it may harmed the United States' ability to cooperate with Mexico in the future.