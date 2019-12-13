‘Might be tears soon’: Trump’s GOP defenders mocked for sitting stunned as impeachment moves forward

The House Judiciary Committee has approved both articles of impeachment by 23-17 votes, and the full House will soon vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.

The approval was not unexpected, but the seriousness of the moment still stunned many social media users.

Collins petulantly rocking in his chair as he spits out No is a perfect capsule. — NTodd Pritsky (@ntoddpax) December 13, 2019

Sensenbrenner can't even be bothered to stop slouching to cast his vote helping to kill the Constitution. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 13, 2019

Matt Gaetz and Don Jr are botched clones of the same 2011 bacon meme — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) December 13, 2019

I know this has been asked countless times before, but WHY THE HELL DOESN'T JIM JORDAN WEAR A SUIT JACKET???#GymJordan — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 13, 2019

I can feel the curmudgeon white man angst THROUGH the television. #JudiciaryHearing — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 13, 2019

Would have been 24-17 if Ted Lieu present. https://t.co/D4aQ0SMaF4 — Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) December 13, 2019

Article 1 is passed.. Article 2 is passed.. Oddly even the GOP seem subdued today. I feel like they thought they could stop it. On Article 2 – They are some sad Republicans. They might be tears soon — Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) December 13, 2019

Now would be good time for the NY AG to charge Donald J. Trump with a crime. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 13, 2019

If Trump is impeached and he's re-elected, pundits will blame Democrats. If Trump isn't impeached and he's re-elected, pundits will blame Democrats. If Dems are going to be blamed, either way, the best thing to do is always doing the right thing: defend the Constitution. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 13, 2019

Democrats have to go full court press, balls to the wall on messaging around removing Trump from office. They can't rely on Americans actually understanding any of this. Ads, town halls, fuckin' billboards. All of it. Treat it like a campaign. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 13, 2019

As House approves articles of impeachment over seeking foreign assistance to win an election, Trump meets w/ his personal lawyer (currently under investigation) who is fresh off a trip to seek foreign interference to win an election. GOP, he will NEVER quit testing your loyalty. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) December 13, 2019