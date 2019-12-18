Mike Pence rails against the ‘disgrace’ of impeachment: ‘They’re trying to overturn the last election!’
Speaking at a “Workers for Trump” event in Saginaw, Michigan, this Wednesday, Vice President Pence took a moment to slam the impeachment debate currently underway in the House.
“But truthfully, friends, what’s happening on Capitol Hill today is a disgrace,” Pence said.
“Since the first day of this administration, Democrats in Washington have been trying to overturn the results of the last election,” he continued. “And they’re back at it again today with their partisan impeachment vote. You know, the truth is they’re trying to impeach this president because they know they can’t defeat this president.”
According to Pence, Democrats are desperate because they can’t run against the Republican “record” and “results.”
“They’re pushing this partisan impeachment because they know they can’t stop you from giving President Donald Trump four more years in the White House.”
Watch, via C-SPAN:
