Mitch McConnell in battle with White House over calling Senate impeachment trial witnesses: report

Published

1 min ago

on

As the Senate braces for the expected impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, there is a battle going on between the White House and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) over tactics — specifically a desire by the president to have an extended trial that will include witnesses he wants to see testify.

According to a report in the New York Times, Trump would like to see former Vice President Joe Bidens’ son Hunter called to testify along with the whistleblower whose report led to the impeachment inquiry. Additionally, the president wants to House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to take the stand.

As the Times reports, “The McConnell camp worries that could open a ‘Pandora’s box,’ as one person close to the senator said, clearing the way for other witnesses and lines of questioning that could reflect poorly on the president.”

One of the president’s most rabid defenders, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) wants the GOP-controlled Senate to plunge ahead with calling a series of witnesses who he thinks will vindicate the president.

“I understand their desire to just get it behind us, but the country needs to hear what a farce this was,” Gohmert told reporters. “They really need to bring in witnesses. They are the chance to clean this mess up.”

On Thursday night, McConnell publically said he was coordinating with the White House on the president’s defense.

You can read more here.

Breaking Banner

North Korea conducts ‘crucial test’ at Sohae launch site: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

North Korea has conducted another "crucial test" at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Saturday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled with a deadline approaching.

The announcement comes a day before US Special Envoy on North Korea Stephen Biegun is set to arrive in Seoul for a three-day visit, and after the United States tested a medium-range ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

"Another crucial test was successfully conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground from 22:41 to 22:48 on December 13," a spokesman for the North's National Academy of Defence Science said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Breaking Banner

US-China trade deal gets tepid reception

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

US officials announced a truce in the trade war with China with much fanfare, but economists and trade experts call it largely a victory for Beijing.

After a dispute that raged for close to two years, with several fumbled efforts at a resolution, the US agreed to cancel planned tariffs and rollback others immediately, without a similar commitment from China to lift tariffs it imposed on the US.

"Pardon me if I don't pop champagne, but aside from a cessation of continued escalation, there is not much worth cheering," leading China expert Scott Kennedy said in an analysis of the agreement.

Breaking Banner

Is Donald Trump a supporter of Israel? Sure — he’s also an anti-Semite

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Jared Kushner, who is both a White House senior adviser and President Trump's son-in-law, published an op-ed article in The New York Times defending the president's recent executive order supposedly meant to combat anti-Semitism. The controversial measure will establish that "Title VI of the Civil Rights Act’s prohibition against discrimination based on race, color or national origin covers discrimination against Jews" and defines anti-Semitism using the language of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

