‘More and more stupid’: National security expert horrified by ‘roll call’ video showing Marines headed to Iraq

With America’s embassy in Iraq under attack, the Pentagon has sent in a group of Marines trained in crisis response to help stabilize the situation.

According to the Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command is being redeployed from Kuwait to Iraq to help secure the American embassy, which has been besieged by protesters angry about the United States’ recent bombing campaign in the country against Iranian-backed militias.

Lamothe also reports that the Pentagon has “surprisingly” released a video of the Marines deploying to Iraq that even includes a roll call that lists off all their last names. The reporter says that these Marines are not Special Operations forces, which means there is less concern about their names being publicized.

Ilan Goldenberg, the director of the Middle East Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, wrote on Twitter that he couldn’t believe that the Pentagon would release a video of the Marines, as he said it would make life even more difficult for Iraq’s government.

“Our response is getting more and more stupid,” he said. “Making US deployments to Iraq as visible as possible puts the Iraqi govt in an impossible situation and plays into Iran’s hands. Whatever happened to speak softly and carry a big stick?”

