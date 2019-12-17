Nancy Pelosi dismissively hits back at Trump’s ‘sick’ letter trashing Democrats

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded derisively to President Donald Trump’s six-page letter attacking her and the impeachment process, refusing to dignify it as a serious political response.

“Ridiculous,” she told CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju. “I’ve seen the essence of it and it’s really sick.”

The letter comes on the eve of the impeachment vote, where the House is expected to approve both articles and submit them to the Senate for trial.

