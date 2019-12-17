Nancy Pelosi dismissively hits back at Trump’s ‘sick’ letter trashing Democrats
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded derisively to President Donald Trump’s six-page letter attacking her and the impeachment process, refusing to dignify it as a serious political response.
“Ridiculous,” she told CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju. “I’ve seen the essence of it and it’s really sick.”
The letter comes on the eve of the impeachment vote, where the House is expected to approve both articles and submit them to the Senate for trial.
Watch below:
“Ridiculous…I’ve seen the essence of (Trump letter) and it’s really sick” @SpeakerPelosi tells @mkraju shaking her head pic.twitter.com/T8VmMiknE0
— Laurie Ure (@LaurieUreCNN) December 17, 2019
Impeachment vote set for Wednesday as Trump rages
An enraged US President Donald Trump said he was being subjected to an "attempted coup" and a witch trial as Democrats set a historic impeachment vote for Wednesday.
In an extraordinarily angry six-page letter, Trump on Tuesday told Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the Democratic-led House of Representatives, that "history will judge you harshly."
Referring to a famous miscarriage of justice and religious extremism in the 17th-century United States, resulting in 20 executions, Trump said he'd been given less rights than "those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."
‘Ravings of delusional, paranoid’ president: Critics respond to ‘unhinged’ Trump letter demanding halt to impeachment
"Before they vote tomorrow, every single member of Congress should read this letter alongside their oath of office and decide whether they believe this lawless president can be allowed to remain in office."
Hours before hundreds of thousands of Americans were set to rally at more than 600 protests nationwide, demanding the U.S. House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, the president sent a six-page missive to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeating his call for impeachment proceedings to be halted.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s campaign manager once again accidentally publishes poll showing Democrats are on track to keep the House
Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale tried to threaten Democrats off of impeachment by posting a private poll of the race for freshman Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK), which actually suggested vulnerable Democrats were largely on track to keep their seats.
On Thursday, Parscale released a new poll that more broadly covers Democrats in swing districts — but once again the results, showing Democrats within 3 points of Republicans on the generic ballot, clearly indicated that Democrats are strong favorites to keep the House in 2020: