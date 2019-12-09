Netflix and white men dominate 2020 Golden Globes nominations
Netflix divorce drama “Marriage Story” on Monday led a Golden Globes nominations list dominated by movie stories about white men and marked by snubs for actor Robert De Niro and television shows “Game of Thrones” and social justice drama “When They See Us.”
“Marriage Story” scored six nods, including best drama and for actors Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern. It was followed by Martin Scorsese’s epic gangster movie “The Irishman,” and Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” with five apiece.
De Niro, the star of “The Irishman,” was left out of the best actor race, although his co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci won nods for their supporting roles and Scorsese will compete for best director.
“It means so much to all of us — to me, Bob, Joe, Al, and the whole team — to be recognized with these nominations,” Scorsese said in a statement.
The best movie drama category was rounded out with director Same Mendes’ immersive First World War drama “1917” from Universal Pictures, terrifying comic book villain “Joker” from Warner Bros and papal story “The Two Popes.”
The films nominated for best comedy or musical were Eddie Murphy’s comeback “Dolemite is My Name,” Nazi-era satire “Jojo Rabbit,” murder mystery “Knives Out,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Elton John biopic “Rocketman.”
Apple Inc’s streaming service landed its first major award nominations for “The Morning Show,” along with its stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.
Yet in the movie race, stories about and by women like including “Harriet,” “Little Women,” “Bombshell” and “Hustlers” were omitted from the major races although some of their stars, including Saoirse Ronan, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron and Cynthia Erivo won acting nods.
The director field was an all-male affair dominated by veterans Tarantino, Scorsese, Mendes, Todd Phillips for “Joker” and South Korea’s Bong Joon-Ho for social satire “Parasite.”
Netflix dominated the nominations across both television and movies, scoring a leading 17 nods in movie fields and 17 in television.
HBO’s medieval fantasy “Game of Thrones” failed to make it into the best TV drama series race, and upcoming movie musical “Cats” scored just one nod, for Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original song “Beautiful Ghosts.”
Among the biggest snubs was Ava DuVernay’s searing television dramatization of the wrongful imprisonment of five black teens for a 1989 rape in New York’s Central Park, which won two Emmy awards earlier this year.
The Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais, will take place in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5.
The ceremony should see a host of other major Hollywood stars whose work was nominated on Monday, including Beyonce (for her original song for “The Lion King”), Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Renee Zellweger, Cate Blanchett, Elton John and “Catch 22” producer George Clooney.
(REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
Justice Department report on Russia probe origins is actually a damning indictment of Trump in the Ukraine scandal
It’s a tale of two investigations. Neither is pretty, but one is, in the end, appropriate and warranted; the other is a grotesque sham. And the story of each investigation illuminates key aspects of the other.
The two investigations I’m discussing are, of course, the Russia investigation and the Ukrainian investigation of Vice President Joe Biden, which, as far as we can tell, never actually existed, despite Trump’s efforts.
Both stories, though, were front and center on Monday in a spectacular concurrence of American political news. The Justice Department inspector general released its review on the origins of the Russia investigation that targeted four members of the 2016 Trump campaign and their potential ties to the Kremlin. At the same time, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing about the report from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on the Ukraine scandal, which focused on President Donald Trump’s effforts to induce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch investigations of Biden and the Democratic National Committee.
Breaking Banner
Internet mocks ‘frat boy’ GOP congressman’s bizarre, rambling attack on impeachment probe
Monday's impeachment hearing featured no shortage of angry ranting from Republican representatives. But few tried harder to make an impression than freshman Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA).
During his turn, Reschenthaler parroted the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, asserted that Democrats are only impeaching President Donald Trump to distract people from the fact that they're coming for our airplanes and health insurance, falsely claimed that the telephone memorandum of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky doesn't reveal a quid pro quo, and claimed Democrats just started calling it bribery because focus groups didn't like Latin.
Breaking Banner
George Conway rips Republican Party chair for outright ‘lie’ about what the inspector general found
Republican lawyer George Conway called out Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel for an outright "lie" about the findings in the FBI inspector general report about the start of Russia investigation.
The inspector general found Monday that the FBI didn't act with political intent when it opened the investigation into Paul Manafort. It also didn't act with political intent when it opened an investigation into Russia intrusion in the 2016 election.
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) tweeted that the IG report "proves Obama officials abused their FISA power," which is a lie about what the report actually reveals. Scalise also claimed that these so-called "Obama officials" abused their FISA power to "trigger" an investigation, another fact that is false. President Donald Trump's appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray explained in an interview that the GOP claim is far from the truth.