New Zealand police hoping to get bodies off volcano
New Zealand authorities said they hoped clear weather Wednesday would allow the recovery of bodies from the White Island volcano but they would not be rushed into landing on the still-smoldering disaster zone.
Monday’s explosion at the popular tourist attraction off the North Island coast resulted in six deaths and authorities believe the remains of eight others listed as missing are still on the island.
A total of 47 day-trippers were on the island when the blast occurred, and many survivors suffered serious burns.
Police Minister Stuart Nash said he understood the frustration of family members who wanted their loved ones’ remains returned but defended the delay.
Nash said seismologists predicted there was a 50 percent chance of another eruption on the island, which sits semi-submerged 50 kilometres (30 miles) out to sea.
He said there were also poisonous gases pouring from the volcanic vent and the eruption had blanketed the island in a thick layer of acidic ash.
“It would be madness for us to send men and women across to White Island in a situation that was not safe for them,” he told Radio New Zealand.
“We have a responsibility to New Zealand police staff to ensure any situation we put them in is safe.”
Nash said reconnaissance flights had determined soon after survivors fled the initial blast that there was no one alive on the island.
Police want to deploy drones to measure toxic gas levels in the island’s atmosphere and determine whether it is safe to return, but windy conditions have so far prevented them from being flown.
“The weather’s certainly looking better in Whakatane today,” Nash said.
– ‘Not out of the woods’ –
Visitors to the island, which is marketed as an adventurous day trip, included a group of more than 30 from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, the Ovation of the Seas, which left Sydney on a 12-day voyage last week.
The ship had delayed its departure from nearby Tauranga in the wake of the disaster but set off for Wellington early morning.
“A team will remain onsite in Tauranga and all hospital locations to ensure those affected by Monday’s incident are taken care of in terms of medical help, counselling, accommodations, and transport,” the company said in a statement.
“Our priority continues to be to ensure that all guests and crew impacted are well taken care.”
Among those caught on the island during the sudden blast were tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China, Germany and Malaysia, as well as local tour guides.
The death toll reached six late Tuesday when an injured person died in an Auckland hospital and Nash said it could rise further.
“There are still some very, very seriously injured people in hospital. We wish them the best but we’re not out of the woods yet, of that there’s no doubt,” he said.
At least 26 survivors are being treated for severe burns and Nash said some were so badly injured their identity was still not known.
“My understanding is that nine are still in a critical condition, they cannot speak in any way shape or form or communicate,” he said.
He said authorities were being cautious about publicly releasing victims’ details to avoid any mistakes.
© 2019 AFP
Jim Jordan was a big fan of the impeachment process before it was directed at Trump: reporter for Ohio news outlet
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) is one of President Trump's most vocal defenders when it comes to the Democrats' impeachment efforts, but according to a news outlet in his home state, he's been an enthusiastic supporter of the impeachment process in the past.
Twice in recent years, Jordan "vigorously sought to impeach a pair of public officials whom he accused of offenses that seem minor in comparison to the accusations against Trump," Cleveland.com's Sabrina Eaton writes.
As Eaton points out, during those times, Jordan described impeachment as an “indispensable power that Congress has for holding government officials accountable.”
Breaking Banner
Trump campaign tries to make a pop culture reference — and it instantly backfires
President Donald Trump's campaign faltered again as it attempted to make another pop-culture reference.
In the past, the campaign has run into problems when it photoshopped Trump's head on Sylvester Stallone's boxer-body during the film "Rocky," so as to make the president look less obese.
Tuesday, the Trump crew again compared the president to Thanos a.k.a. "The Mad Titan" who wants to kill half of all living things. He ultimately ends up losing when facing "The Avengers."
https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1204503645607333888
In the video by the Trump campaign, the Marvel movie is used, delivering Thanos' final speech before he's ultimately killed.
Breaking Banner
Here are 5 huge lies Republicans are telling about the new report on the Russia probe
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's new report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, commonly called the Russia investigation, blew up many of the right wing's favorite talking points and conspiracy theories about the FBI. At the same time, it exposed real failures of procedures meant to protect American citizens against undue surveillance and exposed the need for serious law enforcement reforms.
But most Republicans seem unfazed that the report undercuts President Donald Trump's repeated accusations of "treason" and a "witch hunt," and they show no genuine interest in pushing policy to generally make law enforcement more responsible. Instead, they're trying to pin the blame on the Obama administration and bias against Trump, even though these claims actually distract from the genuine problems uncovered.