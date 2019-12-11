No one can figure out why John Kennedy compared government documents to ‘dropping acid’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) compared reading government documents to “dropping acid” while in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday and the internet can’t figure out how he would know.

“I haven’t read the entire report,” Kennedy said of the inspector general report on the start of the Russia investigation. “I’m about 70 percent through but I’m going to get through. It’s tedious and I don’t mean that in a pejorative way, it’s supposed to be tedious. About 15 percent of the way through it made me want to heave. After about 25 percent of the way through, I thought I’d dropped acid. It’s so real.”

Here's John Kennedy comparing reading government documents to dropping acid, for some reason pic.twitter.com/EzQCLwvW32 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019

Kennedy is known for saying strange things, but this one left the internet wondering how Kennedy is so experienced about what it feels like to drop acid.

Check out the confused tweets below:

Today's @GOP psycho babble: Graham likens Trump to MLK. Cruz rails about Beavis & Butthead. Kennedy says he feels like he dropped acid. Now what would he know about LSD except maybe it discloses what has happened to the former Party of Lincoln. They're all on Trump acid trips. — Carolyn Shore Aresu (@CSAresu) December 11, 2019

How many times has @SenJohnKennedy dropped acid in order to make this comparison valid? 🤔 #QTNA — Stephen Kiskamp (@skiskamp) December 11, 2019

I would soooo send him out to find me a left-handed hammer. — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) December 11, 2019

Sounds like he’s having a flashback there. 😳🙄 — Joan of Snark & John McCain’s Thumb (@jlq529) December 11, 2019

Never forget that these people complaining about deficiencies with the FISA warrant applications are the same Republicans who pushed for provisions in the Patriot Act that would allow the Bush administration to surveil people with no warrant whatsoever. — Albert Hockenberry (@AlbertHockenbe1) December 11, 2019

You know,when he said that, I thought how does he know what it feels like to drop acid. That totally conjured a new image of @SenJohnKennedy. I will never look at him the same way ever again. — Okey Moronu (@OkeyMor57) December 11, 2019

