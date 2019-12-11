Quantcast
No one can figure out why John Kennedy compared government documents to 'dropping acid'

1 min ago

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) compared reading government documents to “dropping acid” while in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday and the internet can’t figure out how he would know.

“I haven’t read the entire report,” Kennedy said of the inspector general report on the start of the Russia investigation. “I’m about 70 percent through but I’m going to get through. It’s tedious and I don’t mean that in a pejorative way, it’s supposed to be tedious. About 15 percent of the way through it made me want to heave. After about 25 percent of the way through, I thought I’d dropped acid. It’s so real.”

Kennedy is known for saying strange things, but this one left the internet wondering how Kennedy is so experienced about what it feels like to drop acid.

Check out the confused tweets below:

