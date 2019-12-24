Non-stop outrage won’t take down Trump — We have to demonstrate ‘why he’s become a laughingstock’: op-ed
While there are plenty of comparisons between Donald Trump and Richard Nixon regarding how a presidency can be corrupt, there are some distinctions people should take into account first: When Watergate rolled around, Nixon had already had served as a congressman, a senator and then vice president for President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“Nixon was a skilled lawyer who had argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and survived political crises both public and personal. He knew the powers and limitations of each piece of the U.S. government — including his own,” writes author and lawyer Suzanne Garment in an op-ed for NBC News. As Garment points out, Nixon had the good sense to resign when the scandal of Watergate was no longer tenable.
“Today, it’s Donald Trump who’s enmeshed in a presidential scandal. It’s hard to imagine a man whose political experience and temperament are less like Nixon’s,” writes Garment. “Nixon had a lifetime in politics; Trump never held a political office before the presidency. Nixon, at least in public, spoke and wrote in the measured tones of an accomplished government official; Trump — well, we know how Trump expresses himself. Nixon was a subtle strategic thinker; Trump’s signature skill, as his wife Melania has said, is to ‘punch back 10 times harder.'”
But according to Garment, Trump’s bellicose manner is likely going to be his key to survival as president.
“In one key way, however, the difference in character gives Trump a far better chance of surviving as president: Trump will do almost anything to avoid acknowledging that he’s been defeated. He never accepts it — even when it happens.”
Garment says that Trump does have one prevalent weakness: it’s his inability to withstand mockery, and that may be what it takes to finally make him understand that the jig is up, just like Nixon did.
Here’s why Trump’s attempts to change the subject to the economy aren’t working
President Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly tried to deflect the conversation away from impeachment — and from all of Trump's scandals generally — and instead talk about how great the economy is performing. And it is true that, with the exception of fallout from the trade war and its negative effects on agriculture and consumer spending, the economy has mostly continued on its existing upward trajectory since Trump took office, adding millions of jobs and producing billions in investment.
But on CNN Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell offered a key explanation for why Trump's boasts about the economy might not be resonating with voters as he would expect — and why, with the right message, Democrats stand to gain from hitting Trump's major economic weak points.
‘Drunk Catholic’ Rudy Giuliani sparks horror with latest tweet about being a ‘better Jew’ than George Soros
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday continued to make incendiary statements about billionaire George Soros by again questioning whether the Holocaust survivor really deserves to be considered Jewish.
One day after claiming in an interview that he's "more of a Jew" than Soros, the former New York mayor tweeted that Soros should not be called Jewish because he is not supportive of Israel.
"Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, who’s ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland," Giuliani wrote. "Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic."