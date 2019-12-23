North Korea could time their missile launches to interfere with Trump’s re-election campaign: CNN

As the brief progress towards diplomacy with North Korea has fallen apart, fears have grown that dictator Kim Jong Un will order a fresh wave of missile testing.

But according to CNN correspondent Will Ripley, President Donald Trump himself might have cause for political fear — because North Korea knows his re-election campaign is next year, and they may attempt to time their tests to injure or embarrass him at key moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just because North Korea is not planning to launch an ICBM around Christmas, my source said, doesn’t mean they won’t do it in 2020, an election year for President Trump,” said Ripley. “The North Koreans are aware there is pressure on the president … could they add to that pressure in the coming months after they analyze the data from the recent tests? We’ll have to wait and see.”

Watch below: