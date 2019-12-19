North Korea envoy confirmed as Mike Pompeo’s number two
The US Senate on Thursday confirmed North Korea negotiator Stephen Biegun to be the State Department’s number two, raising the possibility that the veteran Republican will become the acting top US diplomat next year.
Biegun, currently on a trip to Asia as tensions mount with North Korea, was easily confirmed as deputy secretary of state, with 90 votes in favor and three senators, all Democrats, opposed.
Biegun’s elevation means he would take over as the acting top US diplomat if Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leaves to seek a Senate seat, a prospect that political pundits see as increasingly likely.
In the latest hint that he is seeking to endear himself to voters, Pompeo recently opened personal Twitter and Instagram accounts on which he shows himself mingling with farmers from his home state of Kansas, cheers on a Kansas basketball team, and teases of pictures to come of his dog.
Pompeo has also become increasingly implicated in the impeachment of Trump, with Senate Democrats seeking his testimony on how the president pressured Ukraine.
While Pompeo is a stalwart defender of Trump, Biegun is not known for his partisanship, and spent years in behind-the-scenes foreign policy roles for Republican lawmakers and former president George W. Bush’s administration.
Pompeo appointed him in August last year as the special representative on North Korea after Trump’s historic first summit with leader Kim Jong Un.
Biegun managed to open working-level talks with North Korea in October, but tensions have quickly spiked.
North Korea, which is seeking a lifting of sanctions, has threatened a “Christmas gift” to the United States if it does not present concessions by the end of the year.
US officials believe that North Korea may be looking to test an intercontinental ballistic missile — which would destroy Trump’s argument that he has succeeded in reducing risks from North Korea.
After initially choosing not to respond to North Korean statements, Biegun on a tour of South Korea, Japan and China called Pyongyang’s comments “so hostile and negative and so unnecessary.”
A native of Michigan, Biegun earlier led the Ford Motor Corp’s relations with foreign governments. He speaks Russian and lived in Russia from 1992 to 1994 when he worked in US-backed democracy promotion.
© 2019 AFP
GOP media executive suggests that obstruction of justice is actually a good thing
On Thursday, in the wake of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, right-wing activist and media founder Brent Bozell tweeted that he wasn't sure whether obstruction of justice should actually be considered a bad thing.
Is “obstruction of justice “ a bad thing?
— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) December 19, 2019
Bozell, a longtime conservative activist supportive of Trump, is the founder of the Media Research Center, a right-wing counterpart to Media Matters for America which scrutinizes media practices through its affiliated website NewsBusters. He also founded the Parents Television Council and CNSNews.com.
Critically endangered black rhino born in French zoo
A critically endangered black rhino has been born in a French zoo, authorities said on Thursday.
The male calf, which does not yet have a name, was born on December 6 at the Bassin d'Arcachon Zoo in southwestern La Teste-de-Buch.
Its mother Nabila, a six-year-old, was given to the zoo as part of a European breeding program.
She mated with a male named Dazanty to produce the first cub from the breeding program.
Trump seeks rapid exoneration in Senate after impeachment
US President Donald Trump pressed his Republican allies Thursday to exert rigid control of his Senate trial and ensure a swift exoneration, a day after he was impeached in a historic rebuke by the House of Representatives.
A bitter fight looms over the coming hearings, expected to begin as early as the second week of January, with Senate leaders already drawing battle lines over the evidence that will be allowed.
Trump is charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress but Democrats, who led the three-month House investigation, are threatening to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate until they are reassured the process will be fair.