North Korea warns Trump it will use ‘corresponding’ force if attacked
North Korea on Wednesday warned that if the United States used military force against Pyongyang it would take “prompt corresponding actions at any level”, in response to comments by US President Donald Trump.
Denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been deadlocked since a summit in Hanoi broke up in February, and the renewed threats come as a deadline set by Pyongyang for fresh concessions approaches.
Trump on Tuesday indicated that military action was still possible when he was asked about North Korea on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Britain on Tuesday.
“He definitely likes sending rockets up, doesn’t he? That’s why I call him ‘Rocket Man’,” Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“We have the most powerful military we’ve ever had, and we’re by far the most powerful country in the world. And, hopefully, we don’t have to use it, but if we do, we’ll use it. If we have to, we’ll do it,” Trump added.
Responding on Wednesday Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said he was “greatly disappointed” by Trump’s comments, the official KCNA news agency said.
He added that “the use of armed forces is not the privilege of the US only”.
“If the US uses any armed forces against the DPRK, we will also take prompt corresponding actions at any level,” he added, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.
North Korea has demanded the US offer it fresh concessions by the end of the year — ahead of Kim’s New Year speech on January 1, a key political set-piece in the isolated country.
Pyongyang has also issued a series of increasingly assertive comments in recent weeks.
Earlier this week, KCNA quoted Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song as saying: “What gift the US receives for Christmas depends entirely on the US’ decision.”
Witness Pamela Karlan to Congress: ‘If you don’t impeach… you are saying it’s fine to do this again’
Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan warned Congress on Wednesday that future presidents would abuse their power if President Donald Trump is allowed to get away with bribery and other abuses of power.
At a House impeachment hearing, Karlan was asked about impeachable conduct.
"Because this is an abuse that cuts to the heart of Democracy, you need to ask yourselves," Karlan said, "if you don't impeach a president who has done what this president has done -- or at least you don't investigate and then impeach if you conclude that the House Select Committee's findings are correct -- then what you're saying is, it's fine to go ahead and do this again."
‘Pathetic’: GOP witness Jonathan Turley ripped for ’embarrassing’ himself at impeachment hearing
The Republicans' lone witness in Wednesday's House impeachment hearing was roundly panned on Twitter for his arguments against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Republicans called Jonathan Turley to testify for their stance on impeachment, just like they did during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton a generation ago.
Turley, a professor at George Washington University, argued that Trump should not be impeached now, despite demanding Clinton's impeachment.
Here's some of what people were saying about Turley's testimony:
Turley summarized: You're just mad. What will happen if we impeach a president for soliciting foreign attacks on our elections? If that's wrong, everything is wrong and nothing is right. Also, it's unfair to impeach a president without obtaining information he withheld from you.
Fire alarm blares in the White House as legal experts testify at impeachment hearing
A fire alarm sounded at the White House as legal experts testified that President Donald Trump had committed impeachable acts.
Reporters and staffers were evacuated Wednesday morning from the White House for a fire alarm as Democrats questioned law professors about the constitutionality of their impeachment inquiry and the evidence that investigation turned up against the president.
The alarm sounded shortly after 11:30 a.m. but the building was cleared for return a short time later.
Fire alarm in the press area of the West Wing at the White House. pic.twitter.com/xbsOCyRglE