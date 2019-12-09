‘Not going to do their dirty work’: Kellyanne Conway snarls when asked about White House stonewalling Congress

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday brushed aside questions of why the Trump White House was refusing to send legal representation to House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings.

As reported by CBS News’ Mark Knoller, Conway was asked by reporters about whether it was wise for the White House to refuse to participate in Monday’s hearings, as they could provide an opportunity for President Donald Trump’s attorneys to provide exculpatory evidence.

Conway, however, said it was “not a tough decision” about whether to participate because the White House didn’t want to be seen “colluding with an illegitimate process.”

“We’re not going to do their dirty work,” Conway added.

Additionally, Conway on Monday didn’t directly answer a question from NBC News’ Hallie Jackson about whether the White House would accept Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origins of the Russia investigation, and she instead made snide remarks about the dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. In particular, Conway said that the word “dossier” was the French word for “load of crap.”