‘Not the end of it’: If GOP Senate saves Trump, Rep. Al Green says he can face impeachment again
President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, with a historic vote set today on whether to formally accuse him of abusing his power in dealing with Ukraine to help himself politically, and then obstructing Congress by blocking their investigation. Trump lashed out directly at the vote on Tuesday, calling the proceedings to remove him from office an “attempted coup.” Should the House approve either of the articles of impeachment, the Republican-controlled Senate will hold a trial with all 100 senators acting as jurors, with a two-thirds supermajority — 67 votes — required to convict. Meanwhile, thousands of protesters in favor of impeaching Trump took to the streets Tuesday in cities across the country. On what many are calling “Impeachment Day,” we go to Capitol Hill to speak with Rep. Al Green of Texas, who was the first congressmember to call for President Trump’s impeachment from the floor of the House of Representatives in 2017.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
‘Tantrum of a child’: Ex-Republican lawmaker explains GOP’s latest impeachment scheme
The House of Representatives will spend Wednesday debating the impeachment of President Donald Trump -- and Republicans are focused on dragging the debate as long into the evening as possible, a former Republican congressman explained on MSNBC.
Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) was interviewed by MSNBC's Chris Matthews as GOP members of Congress were pushing to adjourn the House -- which was defeated.
"So what, in the end, is the goal of the clown show, David?" Matthews asked.
"Look, these a delay tactics," Jolly replied.
"This is -- you could compare it to the tantrum of a child," he continued.
Chris Wallace nails GOP for obstructing impeachment debate: ‘And then they’ll make a stink’ about 2 AM vote
Fox News host Chris Wallace explained on Wednesday that Republican lawmakers are delaying the impeachment of President Donald Trump so they can "make a stink" when the vote happens in the early hours of the morning.
"One of the questions is how long are the Republicans going to go on," Wallace said of the delaying tactics. "They certainly have their right. And you have to wonder if part of their thought is, let's string this out and make it as painful and as long as possible."
Breaking Banner
Republicans are willing to bring on ‘the destruction of the Republic’ to save themselves: ex-prosecutor
On Wednesday, with the impeachment vote hours away and House and Senate Republicans expected to put up a broad front of partisan opposition, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner took to Twitter in outrage at their lack of concern for the rule of law.
Republicans, wrote Kirschner, understand that what President Donald Trump did to hold up military aid in Ukraine to extort political dirt from a foreign power was "dead wrong" and could undermine the very idea of the rule of law — but they have decided that the short-term concerns of their political careers matter more.
Here’s the thing: the Republicans COULD say, “Mr. President, it’s dead wrong to enlist or extort foreign assistance/interference in our election. It’s dead wrong to attach personal conditions to congressionally appropriate money - conditions designed to help you politically.