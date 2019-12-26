Ocasio-Cortez hilariously owns GOP senator after he inadvertently makes the case for Medicare for All

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday dunked on Sen. John Coryn (R-TX) after he inadvertently made the case for Medicare for All.

In a tweet posted on Christmas Eve, Coryn cited a Rand Corporation study showing that private insurers pay significantly more to hospitals than Medicare does.

“In 2017, the prices paid to hospitals for privately insured patients averaged 241 percent of what Medicare would have paid,” he wrote.

The problem, of course, is that the United States already pays far more per capita for health care than any other country in the world, and a major reason for it is the country’s reliance on multiple private insurers that do not have the broad negotiating power that more government-centric health care systems in countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and France enjoy.

This is a major justification given by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in his presidential campaign for expanding Medicare to cover the entire population: It would give the government vastly more leverage to hammer down what doctors and hospitals charge for treatments and procedures.

“Keep going!” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in response to Coryn’s tweet. “You’re so close to getting it!”

