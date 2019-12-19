Pentagon finds no ‘immediate threat’ in training of Saudis
The Pentagon said Thursday it had conducted background checks on all Saudi military personnel currently training in the United States and found no “immediate threat scenario,” two weeks after a deadly shooting rampage by a Saudi air force officer.
Defense Department officials had announced a security review following the attack, halting operational training for Saudi Arabian military students in the United States, though classroom instruction would continue.
US authorities have examined the identities, past activities and social media history of some 850 Saudis currently training on military bases in the US, said Garry Reid, the Pentagon’s director for defense intelligence.
“We can report that no information indicating an immediate threat scenario was discovered,” he said.
The checks come after Mohammed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old lieutenant in the Saudi Royal Air Force, opened fire in a classroom at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida on December 6, killing three American sailors and wounding eight other people before being shot dead by police.
Alshamrani, who was armed with a lawfully purchased Glock 9mm handgun, is reported to have posted a manifesto on Twitter before the shooting denouncing America as “a nation of evil.”
The Pentagon reviewed policies for screening foreign students but the suspension of operational training only applied to Saudi students, officials said at the time.
Operational training for Saudi students can theoretically resume, but operations are expected to be much lighter during the holiday season, a senior Pentagon official said Thursday on condition of anonymity.
Some 5,000 international military personnel are undergoing training in the US, including 850 Saudis among all branches.
There are 300 Saudis in the Navy alone.
© 2019 AFP
?Fox News host offers bizarre defense of why Trump saying dead congressman is burning in hell isn’t offensive
On Thursday's edition of Fox News' "The Five," co-host Greg Gutfeld leapt to President Donald Trump's defense as his colleague Juan Williams criticized his decision to suggest the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) is "looking up" from hell.
"When he talks about John Dingell going to hell, I just — I don’t like it," said Williams.
"You haven't heard that joke before?" shot back Gutfeld.
"It's not a joke when you're talking about a dead man!" said Williams. "Going after dead people, John McCain, John Dingell—"
"Trump doesn't see live, dead, black, white, male, female," scoffed Gutfeld. "He insults everybody. We're into the fourth year of this, Juan!"
Trump demands ‘immediate trial’ as Pelosi’s leverage over McConnell is clearly driving him crazy
President Donald Trump and his supporters are livid that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted articles of impeachment to the United States Senate.
Speaker Pelosi is seeking to block Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from conducting a sham impeachment trial and her leverage is clearly annoying Trump supports.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Trump's most subservient defenders, is "enraged" at Pelosi's show of her political power.
Trump too, it seems, is enraged.
"So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial," Trump complained.
Ex-GOP governor Matt Bevin claims the 9-year-old victim of a rapist he pardoned was lying: ‘Her hymen was intact’
During an interview on WHAS on Thursday, former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended a controversial series of pardons for convicted killers and sex criminals on his way out of office — some of whose families donated to his election campaign.
In particular, he argued that Micah Schoettle, a Kenton County man convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl, must have been innocent and "she made it up" — because she had an intact hymen.