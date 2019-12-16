Pompeo pilloried after posting photo of policy board Hillary Clinton created that now has ‘lots of white males’ but no women
“Welcome to Gilead, folks.”
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is under fire after posting a photo of members of his Foreign Affairs Policy Board that is comprised of nearly all white men and no women.
A pleasure hosting Foreign Affairs Policy Board members for dinner last night in advance of our third plenary meeting this year. Their feedback and perspectives are critical to the formulation and execution of a foreign policy that best serves the American people’s interests. pic.twitter.com/jQKAbvKkXs
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 16, 2019
In 2011 then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton created the advisory board. It has, before Secretary Pompeo, been a far more diverse group.
For example, here”s a photo of the Foreign Affairs Policy Board under Secretary of State John Kerry:
In years past, the board has included notable women including former Congresswoman Jane Harman, think tank president Anne-Marie Slaughter, and former governor and EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman, among others. The initial founding group of 11 included four women, in addition to Sec. Clinton.
On social media many made clear their frustration that yet again a Trump administration project is not representative of America but composed of mostly white male seniors.
This photo is missing something. I can’t put my finger on it.
Oh, I know. It’s missing people with expertise in foreign affairs. And women. And people of color. And people who will challenge this president’s incompetent, incoherent, and undisciplined approach to foreign policy.
— (@textecutioner) December 16, 2019
Where are the women? All men. Unbelievable.
— tonytone (@tonyton69421547) December 16, 2019
As usual with this administration, no women or POC on the team. Total white sausage fest.
— donna buki (@donnabuki) December 16, 2019
It’s remarkable how many times the Trump administration, without a shred of self-awareness, has proudly posted photos of official events revealing that policy is being made almost exclusively by white men https://t.co/TeafKxsaw7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2019
Lots of white males there 8 of 9 and not one women.
— Mary Quite Contrary (@ContraryMeri) December 16, 2019
reminder women make up 51% of the population. https://t.co/Bjcs64z6cE
— Merry-Elle (@mariel_code) December 16, 2019
Wow, what a diversity of hairstyles! https://t.co/pyOS0KfIM6
— Quinta “Pro Quo” Jurecic (@qjurecic) December 16, 2019
Well, their ties are different colors.
— Barb Morrison (@bkmorrison) December 16, 2019
This may sound crazy, but how about having a Foreign Affairs Policy Board that actually reflects what the American people look like?? 1 POC and no women is not acceptable. https://t.co/fqZJcZK0LY
— Desirée M. Cormier (@DesireeMCormier) December 16, 2019
One wonders how well this particular group of people is able to fully consider the interests of ~330 million diverse people https://t.co/sbBIK9sD8z
— Dustin Johnson (@WarAndCoffee) December 16, 2019
This country is beautifully diverse. This policy board in no may reflects our country’s population.
What an insult to those of us you deem unworthy of providing you a different perspective. https://t.co/TEcW1zoUr1
— Life lover (@Lifeforceforall) December 16, 2019
Every Trump administration photo looks exactly the same https://t.co/NhKkmDGohq
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 16, 2019
Welcome to Gilead, folks. https://t.co/X6ZJgqXecp
— Woman of an Uncertain Age (@FunnyNora) December 16, 2019
GOP’s Carly Fiorina calls Trump impeachment ‘vital’ to preserve democracy
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The former Hewlett-Packard CEO and former GOP candidate told CNN's "Boss Files with Poppy Harlow" that Trump's conduct was impeachable and should carry consequences to preserve democracy.
"I think it is vital that he be impeached," Fiorina said.
"Some of this conduct, like publicly berating a decorated war veteran who shows up in response to a lawfully issued subpoena of Congress, I think that conduct is not just unbecoming, I think it's destructive to our republic," Fiorina added.
Breaking Banner
Ex-GOP lawmaker demands Mitt Romney break his silence and stand up for a fair Senate impeachment process
On Monday, former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) tweeted that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) needs to break his silence and take a position on the effort by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to suppress evidence and witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial to protect President Donald Trump:
Mitt Romney needs to come out publicly for a fair impeachment trial. Today.
— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) December 16, 2019
Commentary
Republicans don’t even pretend to care about laws now — what they unleash next could be really ugly
In the past, despite their differences, our political leaders were in agreement that to at least preserve the ideals behind our democratic system it was important to pay lip service to the spirit of the law. For instance, during the Iraq war, the Bush administration committed war crimes. But officials didn't come right out and say, "Yes, we torture people. What are you going to do about it?" There were consequences to openly defying the law, which they knew could get quite serious down the road. They understood that to openly endorse war crimes was to let an ugly, dangerous genie out of the bottle. So they claimed it wasn't actually torture and pretended that they believed torture was wrong, insisting they would never do such a thing.