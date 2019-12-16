Pompeo pilloried after posting photo of policy board Hillary Clinton created that now has ‘lots of white males’ but no women

“Welcome to Gilead, folks.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is under fire after posting a photo of members of his Foreign Affairs Policy Board that is comprised of nearly all white men and no women.

A pleasure hosting Foreign Affairs Policy Board members for dinner last night in advance of our third plenary meeting this year. Their feedback and perspectives are critical to the formulation and execution of a foreign policy that best serves the American people’s interests. pic.twitter.com/jQKAbvKkXs — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 16, 2019

In 2011 then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton created the advisory board. It has, before Secretary Pompeo, been a far more diverse group.

For example, here”s a photo of the Foreign Affairs Policy Board under Secretary of State John Kerry:

In years past, the board has included notable women including former Congresswoman Jane Harman, think tank president Anne-Marie Slaughter, and former governor and EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman, among others. The initial founding group of 11 included four women, in addition to Sec. Clinton.

On social media many made clear their frustration that yet again a Trump administration project is not representative of America but composed of mostly white male seniors.

This photo is missing something. I can’t put my finger on it. Oh, I know. It’s missing people with expertise in foreign affairs. And women. And people of color. And people who will challenge this president’s incompetent, incoherent, and undisciplined approach to foreign policy. — (@textecutioner) December 16, 2019

Where are the women? All men. Unbelievable. — tonytone (@tonyton69421547) December 16, 2019

As usual with this administration, no women or POC on the team. Total white sausage fest. — donna buki (@donnabuki) December 16, 2019

It’s remarkable how many times the Trump administration, without a shred of self-awareness, has proudly posted photos of official events revealing that policy is being made almost exclusively by white men https://t.co/TeafKxsaw7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2019

Lots of white males there 8 of 9 and not one women. — Mary Quite Contrary (@ContraryMeri) December 16, 2019

reminder women make up 51% of the population. https://t.co/Bjcs64z6cE — Merry-Elle (@mariel_code) December 16, 2019

Wow, what a diversity of hairstyles! https://t.co/pyOS0KfIM6 — Quinta “Pro Quo” Jurecic (@qjurecic) December 16, 2019

Well, their ties are different colors. — Barb Morrison (@bkmorrison) December 16, 2019

This may sound crazy, but how about having a Foreign Affairs Policy Board that actually reflects what the American people look like?? 1 POC and no women is not acceptable. https://t.co/fqZJcZK0LY — Desirée M. Cormier (@DesireeMCormier) December 16, 2019

One wonders how well this particular group of people is able to fully consider the interests of ~330 million diverse people https://t.co/sbBIK9sD8z — Dustin Johnson (@WarAndCoffee) December 16, 2019

@SecPompeo This country is beautifully diverse. This policy board in no may reflects our country’s population. What an insult to those of us you deem unworthy of providing you a different perspective. https://t.co/TEcW1zoUr1 — Life lover (@Lifeforceforall) December 16, 2019

Every Trump administration photo looks exactly the same https://t.co/NhKkmDGohq — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 16, 2019

Welcome to Gilead, folks. https://t.co/X6ZJgqXecp — Woman of an Uncertain Age (@FunnyNora) December 16, 2019