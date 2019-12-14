Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if harm in Iraq
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday warned Iran of a “decisive” response if US interests are harmed in Iraq, after a series of rocket attacks on bases.
“We must… use this opportunity to remind Iran’s leaders that any attacks by them, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies or our interests will be answered with a decisive US response,” Pompeo said in a statement.
“Iran must respect the sovereignty of its neighbors and immediately cease its provision of lethal aid and support to third parties in Iraq and throughout the region,” he said.
The United States has expressed mounting concern about the flurry of attacks on Iraqi bases used by US troops, several of which it has blamed on Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary groups.
Two rocket attacks this week targeted a compound near Baghdad International Airport, which houses US troops, with an incident Wednesday wounding Iraqi troops.
Pompeo, who has repeatedly warned Tehran, pinned the blame for the latest attacks squarely on “Iran’s proxies.”
Iran has gained overwhelming influence in Iraq, its neighbor with which it shares a Shiite majority, since the 2003 US invasion brought down Saddam Hussein.
President Donald Trump’s administration, which is close to Iran’s adversaries Saudi Arabia and Israel, has been trying to counter Tehran’s influence around the region, including through sanctions aimed at blocking all its oil exports.
Ukraine sees ‘fair’ US support on first visit
Ukraine's deputy prime minister voiced confidence Friday that the United States would be "fair" and maintain support, as Washington is engulfed by charges that President Donald Trump abused his power with Kiev.
Deputy Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba's comments came as he visited the US capital, the first senior Ukrainian official to do so since President Volodymyr Zelensky took office in May, although Zelensky met Trump in New York in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Kuleba, who met senior US officials but not top leaders, said he saw "no fundamental differences" with the United States on supporting Ukraine against Russian-backed separatists in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives since 2014.
Thousands of ‘penis fish’ exposed on California beach
Thousands of marine worms dubbed "penis fish" for their shape and color appeared this week on a California beach after a strong winter storm exposed them.
The creatures -- more commonly known as fat innkeeper worms -- covered Drakes Beach, 50 miles north of San Francisco.
Despite their eye-catching appearance, the pulsating worms which reach around 10 inches are adept at digging U-shaped burrows on beaches and marshes, using the tunnels to catch food.
Found almost exclusively in California, they are themselves considered a culinary delicacy in South Korea, with reputed aphrodisiac effects.