Pope abolishes ‘pontifical secrecy’ in clergy sexual abuse investigations
Pope Francis on Tuesday announced sweeping changes to the way the Roman Catholic Church deals with cases of sexual abuse of minors, abolishing the rule of “pontifical secrecy” that previously covered them.
Two documents issued by the pope back practices that have been in place in some countries, particularly the United States, such as reporting suspicion of sex abuse to civil authorities where required by law.
The documents, which put the practices into universal Church law, also forbid imposing an obligation of silence on those who report sex abuse or allege they have been a victim.
“This is an epochal decision,” Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta and the Vatican’s most experienced sex abuse investigator, told Vatican Radio.
Pope accepts ambassador’s resignation
On Tuesday, the pope accepted the resignation of Archbishop Luigi Ventura, the Holy See’s ambassador to France, who has been accused of sexual molestation.
The Catholic Church has been hit by scandal involving the sexual abuse of children by priests around the world in the past 20 years. Francis has vowed zero tolerance for offenders but victims of abuse want him to do more and make bishops who allegedly covered up the abuse accountable.
The lifting of “pontifical secrecy” in sex abuse investigations was a key demand by Church leaders, including Scicluna and German Cardinal Reinhard Marx, at a summit on sexual abuse held at the Vatican in February.
They argued that secrecy in cases of sexual abuse of minors was outdated and some Church officials were hiding behind it instead of cooperating with authorities.
Both documents issued on Tuesday are known as rescriptums, where the pope uses his authority to rewrite specific articles of canon law or parts of previous papal documents.
‘Impediment lifted’
Scicluna said the new provisions open up ways to communicate with victims and cooperate with the state.
“Certain jurisdictions would have easily quoted the pontifical secret … to say that they could not, and that they were not, authorized to share information with either state authorities or the victims,” Scicluna said.
“Now that impediment, we might call it that way, has been lifted, and the pontifical secret is no more an excuse,” he said.
One of the documents also raises to 18 or under from 14 or under the age that pictures of individuals can be considered child pornography “for purposes of sexual gratification, by whatever means or using whatever technology”.
Last year, a Vatican court sentenced a Catholic priest to five years in jail for possessing child pornography while he was based in the United States as a diplomat.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
How a Trump-loving billionaire is pushing to keep Facebook a treasure trove of controversial political ads
Many Facebook insiders are reportedly pushing CEO Mark Zuckerberg to clamp down on political ads, especially those that contain provably false claims.
However, the Wall Street Journal reports that Trump-loving billionaire Peter Thiel has been pushing for Facebook to stay away from fact checking political ads before publishing them.
Pope abolishes ‘pontifical secrecy’ in clergy sexual abuse investigations
Pope Francis on Tuesday announced sweeping changes to the way the Roman Catholic Church deals with cases of sexual abuse of minors, abolishing the rule of “pontifical secrecy” that previously covered them.
Two documents issued by the pope back practices that have been in place in some countries, particularly the United States, such as reporting suspicion of sex abuse to civil authorities where required by law.
Breaking Banner
Giuliani’s loose lips makes it impossible for some lawmakers to ignore Trump impeachment: CNN panel
Addressing former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's latest admission of what is likely another crime in an interview released on Monday, a CNN panel headed by hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman claimed Donald Trump's lawyer is making it easier for reluctant lawmakers to say yes to impeachment.
In the interview, Giuliani admitted that he got former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired so that he could more easily pursue his efforts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, stating, "I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way. She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.”