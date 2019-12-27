Quantcast
Connect with us

President praises Trump-loving actor Jon Voight in bizarre tweet about cable TV series

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump started off the day with a tweet praising actor Jon Voigt’s work in the television series “Ray Donovan.”

The president has been tweeting throughout his Christmas break, usually focused on impeachment or touting the economy, but Friday morning he tweeted out praise for Voigt, an outspoken supporter of his.

“Academy Award winning actor (and great guy!) @jonvoight is fantastic in the role of Mickey Donovan in the big television hit, Ray Donovan,” Trump tweeted. “From Midnight Cowboy to Deliverance to The Champ (one of the best ever boxing movies), & many others, Jon delivers BIG. Also, LOVES THE USA!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The crime drama series starring Liev Schreiber in the title role has aired on Showtime since 2013.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s 5 most appalling scandals of 2019

Published

1 min ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Donald Trump has often been described as the most scandal-ridden U.S. president since Richard Nixon, yet in many respects, he is worse — more vindictive, more corrupt, and even quicker to demonize his enemies. Just when one Trump-related scandal starts to disappear from the headlines, another one emerges. And that was certainly true in 2019. It remains to be seen whether or not Trump will win a second term in 2020, but one thing’s for certain: in 2019, Trump gave the United States many reasons why he shouldn’t be reelected.

Here are some of Trump’s worst scandals of 2019.

 

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP plan to do Trump’s bidding on impeachment will be ‘nightmare’ for John Roberts: columnist

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

According to Bloomberg columnist Noah Feldman, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts likely would rather prefer to do anything else rather than preside over the impeachment of President Donald Trump in what promises to be a partisan slugfest.

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holding up the articles of impeachment that are to be submitted to the Senate for the history-making trial, the conservative Roberts is also having to contend with a Republican-majority Senate led by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who has personally admitted that he is colluding with the White House.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump will only grow ‘more radical and more dangerous’ if he wins a second term: political scientist

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Yascha Mounk, a political scientist who teaches at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced Studies, has written a disturbing essay for The Atlantic about the dangers posed by President Donald Trump winning a second term.

Mounk looks at the history of right-wing populists who have won second terms in office and has found that they almost always grow "more radical and more dangerous" after their second electoral victories.

In particular, Mounk looks at the example of India's Narendra Modi, whose government this year passed citizenship laws that are baldly discriminatory against Muslims.

Continue Reading
 
 