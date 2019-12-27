President praises Trump-loving actor Jon Voight in bizarre tweet about cable TV series

President Donald Trump started off the day with a tweet praising actor Jon Voigt’s work in the television series “Ray Donovan.”

The president has been tweeting throughout his Christmas break, usually focused on impeachment or touting the economy, but Friday morning he tweeted out praise for Voigt, an outspoken supporter of his.

“Academy Award winning actor (and great guy!) @jonvoight is fantastic in the role of Mickey Donovan in the big television hit, Ray Donovan,” Trump tweeted. “From Midnight Cowboy to Deliverance to The Champ (one of the best ever boxing movies), & many others, Jon delivers BIG. Also, LOVES THE USA!”

The crime drama series starring Liev Schreiber in the title role has aired on Showtime since 2013.