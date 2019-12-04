Prominent pastor arrested for sexually assaulting seminary student on airline flight

Christian Bible College of Louisiana president and longtime pastor, Rev. Cornelius Tilton, has been charged with sexually assaulting a student on a flight returning from Israel to New Jersey, The Christian Post reports.

The complaint against Tilton identifies the victim as a 19-year-old seminary student who was returning from a trip to Israel with a group of fellow students. Tilton was traveling with the group as an “unofficial guide and speaker” in late November when he allegedly touched the student’s bare calf. The touching continued until Tilton began rubbing the student’s genitals over his shorts, then grabbing the student’s hand and placing it on his erect penis.

At that point, the student stood up and went to the bathroom in an attempt to get the assault to stop, but Tilton followed him. The unwanted touching continued when the two returned to their seats, and when Tilton tried to forced his hand down the student’s pants, the student blocked him and reported the assault to a flight attendant.

According to The Christian Post, Tilton is married and has four children, eight grandchildren, and one great granddaughter, and has an extensive history of social work. He also owns a business that books trips to Israel and vacation cruises.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison or a fine of up to $250,000, or both.