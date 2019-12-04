Prominent pastor arrested for sexually assaulting seminary student on airline flight
Christian Bible College of Louisiana president and longtime pastor, Rev. Cornelius Tilton, has been charged with sexually assaulting a student on a flight returning from Israel to New Jersey, The Christian Post reports.
The complaint against Tilton identifies the victim as a 19-year-old seminary student who was returning from a trip to Israel with a group of fellow students. Tilton was traveling with the group as an “unofficial guide and speaker” in late November when he allegedly touched the student’s bare calf. The touching continued until Tilton began rubbing the student’s genitals over his shorts, then grabbing the student’s hand and placing it on his erect penis.
At that point, the student stood up and went to the bathroom in an attempt to get the assault to stop, but Tilton followed him. The unwanted touching continued when the two returned to their seats, and when Tilton tried to forced his hand down the student’s pants, the student blocked him and reported the assault to a flight attendant.
According to The Christian Post, Tilton is married and has four children, eight grandchildren, and one great granddaughter, and has an extensive history of social work. He also owns a business that books trips to Israel and vacation cruises.
If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison or a fine of up to $250,000, or both.
Black state legislator says he was pulled over for ‘looking suspicious’ while campaigning against Mitch McConnell
A black lawmaker in Kentucky claims police pulled him over while he was on a “listening tour” to explore challenging Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the 2020 election.
Democratic state Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville launched an exploratory effort in November, saying he would support the Green New Deal, Medicare for all and "taxing millionaires like Mitch McConnell," the Courier Journal reported at the time.
Legal scholar calls Sondland testimony ‘most chilling’ evidence Trump used power of office for private ‘political benefit’
Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan on Wednesday told House impeachment investigators that the “most chilling” evidence that President Donald Trump was pursuing his own political gain in Ukraine came from the November 20 testimony of Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union.
Karlan, one of four legal scholars to testify during Wednesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, said she spent her entire Thanksgiving break reading transcripts from previous public impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee.
The “most striking” line from the witness testimony, said Karlan, was Sondland’s claim that Trump did not care whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky actually opened an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Jonathan Turley is wrong — Trump committed a clear act of ‘obstruction’: Fox News legal analyst
As the first impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee got underway this Wednesday, Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, emerged as the sole voice on the panel of witnesses to offer skepticism of the Democrats' case against President Trump.
According to Turley, Trump's conduct with regards to Ukraine does not rise to the level of a crime that's impeachable. But speaking on Fox News this morning, legal analyst Andrew Napolitano disagreed, saying that Trump committed a clear act of obstruction.
"...the Supreme Court ruled that the President does retain a limited executive privilege when documents are sought from the judicial branch," Napolitano said.