Prosecutor furious after GOP governor pardons man convicted of beheading woman and stuffing her in a toxic waste barrel
Delmar Partin delivered eight blows to the head of Betty Carnes with a metal pipe, killing the mother of three. He then severed her head, put her torso in a barrel, and placed her head on her own lap. This Monday, outgoing Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned Partin and commuted his sentence after he was convicted of killing her at the factory where they both worked in Barbourville in 1994.
According to Bevin, potential DNA evidence in Partin’s case had not been tested, the Lexington Herald Leader reports.
“Given the inability or unwillingness of the state to use existing DNA evidence to either affirm or disprove this conviction, I hearby pardon Mr. Partin for this crime and encourage the state to make every effort to bring final justice to the victim and her family,” Bevin wrote.
But according to the prosecutor in the case, Tom Handy, Bevin’s move shows the “arrogance of one who has a God-like image of himself” and a “lack of concern for anybody else.”
Partin wasn’t the only controversial pardon handed out by Bevin in his final days in office. As the Herald Leader points out, Charles Doug Phelps, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and tampering with a witness, also got a pardon from Bevin who called the conviction “long on duration, long on accusation, long on drama and short on evidence” — despite the fact that investigators found clear examples of child pornography on Phelps’ phone.
“This is a travesty of our justice system,” attorney Steele told the Herald Leader. “When you have law enforcement and prosecutors and families who sludge through this process…. when they do get justice and he turns around and does something like this? It’s a travesty.”
The View urges Dems to go after Ivanka: ‘The Democrats need to get tough’
On Friday's "The View," a discussion on the attack Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) launched at former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter for getting his Ukraine job because of who his dad was at the time, turned to Ivanka Trump who has been cashing in while working in the White House.
With co-host Ana Navarro mentioning that Gaetz -- who attacked the younger Biden for his substance abuse problem while disregarding his own problems after being pulled over for a DUI which was dismissed on technical grounds -- was the son of a prominent Florida politician, co-host Joy Behar delivered some blunt talk about Hunter Biden and the first daughter.
GOP lawmaker short circuits when confronted with basic facts about Trump’s actions
Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) on Friday went into deep denial when CNN's Manu Raju asked her if she thought it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to ask the head of a foreign government to launch an investigation into his rivals.
During an interview with Raju, the CNN reporter asked the Republican lawmaker, "Why is it ever OK for an American president to ask a foreign power to investigate a political rival?"
Lesko responded by completely denying Trump had ever done such a thing.
"He didn’t!" she replied. "He didn’t do that."
"He did ask Zelensky," Raju informed her.
‘House Democrats won’t be intimidated’: Veronica Escobar says Trump can’t tweet his way out of impeachment
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) shrugged off President Donald Trump's tweeted attack on her and another Democratic woman as they made their case for impeachment.
The Texas Democrat appeared Friday morning on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where she was asked to respond to the president's attack the previous day on her and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.
Dems Veronica Escobar and Jackson Lee purposely misquoted my call. I said I want you to do us (our Country!) a favor, not me a favor. They know that but decided to LIE in order to make a fraudulent point! Very sad.