READ: Pelosi cites ‘Spirit of the Constitution’ – and sends early invite to Trump to deliver State of the Union address
Less than 48 hours after the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump Speaker Nancy Pelosi has sent the nation’s chief executive a formal letter inviting him to deliver next year’s State of the Union Address. The letter comes far earlier than usual, and appears to be another signal to Americans on the Speaker’s part that she is acting in the nation’s best interests. Just one day after impeaching the president the House passed a trade deal, Trump’s USMCA, that effectively replaces NAFTA.
Speaker Pelosi’s carefully-worded letter says she is extending the invitation in “the spirit of respecting our Constitution,” which she reminds Trump was written by the Founders who crafted it “based on a system of separation of powers.”
She also makes clear it is his duty and hers to “ensure that balance of powers.”
Read the Speaker’s invitation here, setting February 4 as the date. That appears to be a hint that she expects the Senate’s impeachment trial to have ended by then.
.@SpeakerPelosi invites President Trump to deliver the State of the Union Feb. 4. pic.twitter.com/4W032elCxy
— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) December 20, 2019
Billy Graham interview from 2011 discounts his son’s attack on Christianity Today editorial
The late Rev. Billy Graham's son Franklin proclaimed that his father would be astounded by the editorial his publication Christianity Today published this week endorsing the impeachment of President Donald Trump on moral reasons.
“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” Franklin Graham said on Facebook. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”
Trump-loving teacher suspended again for slurring black and Latino kids: ‘She wanted to bring back slavery’
A California middle school teacher was placed on administrative leave for a second time after students revealed her shockingly racist language and conduct.
Students from Sage Academy Magnet School in Palmdale first reported the teacher's comments in late October, but she was allowed to return last week after she had been placed on leave and faced unspecified disciplinary action, reported KABC-TV.
Students and their parents brought new concerns to a meeting of the school's governing board, and she was placed on leave again while another investigation is conducted.
WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange testifies in embassy spying case
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday testified in his legal case against a Spanish private security firm that he claims spied on him while he was holed up in the Ecuadoran embassy in London.
Assange, who is currently serving time at a high-security prison in Britain, was to answer questions from a judge at Spain's National Court in Madrid, testifying by videoconference from Westminster Magistrates Court in London, his legal team said.
Spain's top criminal court is investigating whether Undercover Global Ltd, which was responsible for security at the embassy, spied on Assange and passed on information to the United States.