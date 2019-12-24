Republican Dan Crenshaw mocked for kissing up to Trump: ‘How does that boot taste?’

Speaking at an event hosted by the conservative group Turning Point USA this Saturday, President Trump railed against windmills and “wind,” telling attendees that he “never understood” the allure of wind power plants. But Trump wasn’t the only GOP politician making a spectacle of himself.

At one point during Trump’s speech, Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw rushed the stage holding a red piece of paper. Turns out, it was a symbolic gesture which Crenshaw called his “no-vote” on impeachment for Trump. The President then asked Crenshaw to walk up on stage, where he handed Trump the piece of paper.

Crenshaw posted a video of the gesture to his official Twitter account:

A souvenir for the President. pic.twitter.com/dYMdC7bKD1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 24, 2019

As expected, many on Twitter saw it as just another example of Republicans’ fealty to Trump:

That’s pathetic — Nemo (@NemoTheCad) December 24, 2019

Too bad you don’t have a souvenir for the Constitution, where you loyalty *should* be. — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) December 24, 2019

He lost an eye and bows down to a draft dodger whose father paid off a podiatrist tenant to diagnose fake bone spurs to avoid military service and who has disrespected the honor of lost soldiers. ✅ — mercmcl 🌞🌊 (@LahceneMer) December 24, 2019

you don’t have to physically lick his boots, it’s a metaphor. — Heath Dill (@heefy) December 24, 2019

I can’t even wrap my head around how damaged I would need to be to have this mindset. It’s debased. — HRH (@HRHTish) December 24, 2019

There’s a name for that behavior. It’s shameless sycophancy. — Ryan Young (@ryfoto) December 24, 2019

It wasn’t a boot he had in his mouth. — Preston Brooks’ cane (@TrooperFN2188) December 24, 2019

Did you give him your Purple Heart? “I’ve always wanted one of these.” -Donald Trump — Kevin Decker (@thekevster101) December 24, 2019