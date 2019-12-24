Republican Dan Crenshaw mocked for kissing up to Trump: ‘How does that boot taste?’
Speaking at an event hosted by the conservative group Turning Point USA this Saturday, President Trump railed against windmills and “wind,” telling attendees that he “never understood” the allure of wind power plants. But Trump wasn’t the only GOP politician making a spectacle of himself.
At one point during Trump’s speech, Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw rushed the stage holding a red piece of paper. Turns out, it was a symbolic gesture which Crenshaw called his “no-vote” on impeachment for Trump. The President then asked Crenshaw to walk up on stage, where he handed Trump the piece of paper.
Crenshaw posted a video of the gesture to his official Twitter account:
A souvenir for the President. pic.twitter.com/dYMdC7bKD1
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 24, 2019
As expected, many on Twitter saw it as just another example of Republicans’ fealty to Trump:
That’s pathetic
— Nemo (@NemoTheCad) December 24, 2019
Too bad you don’t have a souvenir for the Constitution, where you loyalty *should* be.
— Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) December 24, 2019
He lost an eye and bows down to a draft dodger whose father paid off a podiatrist tenant to diagnose fake bone spurs to avoid military service and who has disrespected the honor of lost soldiers. ✅
— mercmcl 🌞🌊 (@LahceneMer) December 24, 2019
you don’t have to physically lick his boots, it’s a metaphor.
— Heath Dill (@heefy) December 24, 2019
I can’t even wrap my head around how damaged I would need to be to have this mindset. It’s debased.
— HRH (@HRHTish) December 24, 2019
There’s a name for that behavior. It’s shameless sycophancy.
— Ryan Young (@ryfoto) December 24, 2019
It wasn’t a boot he had in his mouth.
— Preston Brooks’ cane (@TrooperFN2188) December 24, 2019
Did you give him your Purple Heart?
“I’ve always wanted one of these.” -Donald Trump
— Kevin Decker (@thekevster101) December 24, 2019
Republican Dan Crenshaw mocked for kissing up to Trump: ‘How does that boot taste?’
Speaking at an event hosted by the conservative group Turning Point USA this Saturday, President Trump railed against windmills and "wind," telling attendees that he "never understood" the allure of wind power plants. But Trump wasn't the only GOP politician making a spectacle of himself.
At one point during Trump's speech, Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw rushed the stage holding a red piece of paper. Turns out, it was a symbolic gesture which Crenshaw called his "no-vote" on impeachment for Trump. The President then asked Crenshaw to walk up on stage, where he handed Trump the piece of paper.
Breaking Banner
Nancy Pelosi ‘has dog walked Trump at every turn’: MSNBC panel says the Speaker is Trump’s kryptonite
Speaker Nancy Pelosi was praised on MSNBC on Tuesday for politically outsmarting President Donald Trump in 2019.
"Standing between the momentous House vote to impeach Donald Trump and the prospect of a trial in the Senate, Donald Trump is ending his year making the kind of history he did not want to make -- becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives," MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace explained.
"The woman running the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is making history herself as the highest-ranking and most powerful woman serving in political office, the only woman to ever hold the position of Speaker -- a position she's held twice. And we've watched Nancy Pelosi square off against Donald Trump and refuse to back down, even in the face of his bullying and constant harassment, which came to a head when she presided over the historic House vote on impeachment," she continued.
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter divorced by his wife after his love for the president causes her ‘frustration and embarrassment’
Does Donald Trump's presidency have the power to destroy love itself?
That seems to be the case with one woman who divorced her husband of 24 years because she could no longer stand his support for the president.
Voice of America News reports that Jennifer Merrill decided to file for divorce because her husband's love of Trump had become a source of "frustration and embarrassment" for her.
In particular, Merrill tells VOA News that she grew fed up with her husband ridiculing her for going to protests against the president.