Republican dodges questions of why Trump didn’t say the word ‘corruption’ in the call if he was so concerned about it

Republicans claim that President Donald Trump was so concerned about corruption in Ukraine that his July 25 call was solely based on solving that problem. But when probed about it in the hallways of Congress, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, didn’t have an answer.

“Is it the Republican position that Trump didn’t ask Ukraine for Biden investigations?” asked CNN reporter Manu Raju.

“No, the, the, then position we’re havin’ right now is that — basically what we’re saying that what was in the transcript which is undoubtedly very hard for the Democrats to read, was that the issue of the Bidens, was Hunter Biden’s corruption,” Collins stumbled. “This goes back to the whole issue that the president has felt all along that corruption in the Ukraine was a problem and that’s where he’s been tooken (sic) up.”

“But he didn’t say ‘corruption’ in the call. He talked about Bidens,” said Raju.

“Again it goes back to — he didn’t say Joe Biden in the call, because –” Collins began before Raju cut in.

“Yes he did,” Raju corrected.

“I didn’t dispute you there, I said yes,” Collins refuted.

Collins then went to another reporter to answer questions.

You can watch the video below:

.@mkraju: Is it the Republican position that Trump didn't ask Ukraine for Biden investigations? COLLINS: POTUS has always been concerned about corruption R: But he didn't say 'corruption' in the call. He talked about Bidens C: He didn't R: Yes he did C: *curtly moves on* pic.twitter.com/5M6jGo5xb1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2019

