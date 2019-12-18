Republicans are willing to bring on ‘the destruction of the Republic’ to save themselves: ex-prosecutor

On Wednesday, with the impeachment vote hours away and House and Senate Republicans expected to put up a broad front of partisan opposition, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner took to Twitter in outrage at their lack of concern for the rule of law.

Republicans, wrote Kirschner, understand that what President Donald Trump did to hold up military aid in Ukraine to extort political dirt from a foreign power was “dead wrong” and could undermine the very idea of the rule of law — but they have decided that the short-term concerns of their political careers matter more.

Here’s the thing: the Republicans COULD say, “Mr. President, it’s dead wrong to enlist or extort foreign assistance/interference in our election. It’s dead wrong to attach personal conditions to congressionally appropriate money – conditions designed to help you politically. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 18, 2019

It’s dead wrong to order witnesses to violate lawfully issued congressional subpoenas. It’s dead wrong to tell all executive branch agencies to refuse to produce emails and other documents that contain information relevant the congressional inquiries. All of those things . . . — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 18, 2019

are dead wrong and damaging to our system of government. But, in our estimation, those transgressions do not warrant impeachment.” The Republicans could add, “however, Mr. President, if you again engage in any such transgressions, we will not protect you.” But, as we know … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 18, 2019

that’s not what the Republicans are saying. Instead, they’re defending, supporting & thereby APPROVING OF Trump’s conduct. In a very real sense, the Republicans are encouraging Trump to continue his abusive and unlawful practices. They must know . . . — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 18, 2019

that this will lead the to destruction of our Reuplic. Is this what the Republicans really want? The destruction of our democracy? Have they decided 243 of America is enough? — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 18, 2019