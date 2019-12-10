Republicans have realized they can ‘say anything they want until it becomes true’ thanks to Trump: op-ed
In an op-ed for Esquire this Tuesday, Jack Holmes contends that President Trump is setting an ugly precedent for the Republican Party, and regardless of whether or not the impeachment efforts against him are successful, “he will not be the last authoritarian the Republican Party produces.”
“His allies are all adopting his rhetoric of Us and Them and and Deep State conspiracies, and the notion there is some volk—Real America, made up of Real Americans—that is under assault by the globalist elites of the coasts,” Holmes writes. “They have watched his destruction of the separation of powers and the rule of law with undoubted interest, and noted his success.”
According to Holmes, Trump’s style of spreading disinformation and blatant disregard for ethics and norms has emboldened Republicans to adopt his tactics.
“…they’ve realized that they, too, can say anything they want, over and over, until it becomes true. When there’s an entire media ecosystem built to back up your claims—one organ of which, just today, started peddling the accusation that Bernie Sanders, a Jewish man, has problems with anti-Semitism—the truth is whatever you can get enough people to believe.”
Read the full piece over at Esquire.
Jim Jordan was a big fan of the impeachment process before it was directed at Trump: reporter for Ohio news outlet
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) is one of President Trump's most vocal defenders when it comes to the Democrats' impeachment efforts, but according to a news outlet in his home state, he's been an enthusiastic supporter of the impeachment process in the past.
Twice in recent years, Jordan "vigorously sought to impeach a pair of public officials whom he accused of offenses that seem minor in comparison to the accusations against Trump," Cleveland.com's Sabrina Eaton writes.
As Eaton points out, during those times, Jordan described impeachment as an “indispensable power that Congress has for holding government officials accountable.”
Breaking Banner
Trump campaign tries to make a pop culture reference — and it instantly backfires
President Donald Trump's campaign faltered again as it attempted to make another pop-culture reference.
In the past, the campaign has run into problems when it photoshopped Trump's head on Sylvester Stallone's boxer-body during the film "Rocky," so as to make the president look less obese.
Tuesday, the Trump crew again compared the president to Thanos a.k.a. "The Mad Titan" who wants to kill half of all living things. He ultimately ends up losing when facing "The Avengers."
https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1204503645607333888
In the video by the Trump campaign, the Marvel movie is used, delivering Thanos' final speech before he's ultimately killed.
Breaking Banner
Here are 5 huge lies Republicans are telling about the new report on the Russia probe
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's new report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, commonly called the Russia investigation, blew up many of the right wing's favorite talking points and conspiracy theories about the FBI. At the same time, it exposed real failures of procedures meant to protect American citizens against undue surveillance and exposed the need for serious law enforcement reforms.
But most Republicans seem unfazed that the report undercuts President Donald Trump's repeated accusations of "treason" and a "witch hunt," and they show no genuine interest in pushing policy to generally make law enforcement more responsible. Instead, they're trying to pin the blame on the Obama administration and bias against Trump, even though these claims actually distract from the genuine problems uncovered.