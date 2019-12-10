Republicans have realized they can ‘say anything they want until it becomes true’ thanks to Trump: op-ed

In an op-ed for Esquire this Tuesday, Jack Holmes contends that President Trump is setting an ugly precedent for the Republican Party, and regardless of whether or not the impeachment efforts against him are successful, “he will not be the last authoritarian the Republican Party produces.”

“His allies are all adopting his rhetoric of Us and Them and and Deep State conspiracies, and the notion there is some volk—Real America, made up of Real Americans—that is under assault by the globalist elites of the coasts,” Holmes writes. “They have watched his destruction of the separation of powers and the rule of law with undoubted interest, and noted his success.”

According to Holmes, Trump’s style of spreading disinformation and blatant disregard for ethics and norms has emboldened Republicans to adopt his tactics.

“…they’ve realized that they, too, can say anything they want, over and over, until it becomes true. When there’s an entire media ecosystem built to back up your claims—one organ of which, just today, started peddling the accusation that Bernie Sanders, a Jewish man, has problems with anti-Semitism—the truth is whatever you can get enough people to believe.”

Read the full piece over at Esquire.