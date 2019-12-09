Right-wing conspiracy theorist is now a senior adviser at Trump’s State Department
Frank Wuco, a former right-wing radio host and naval intelligence officer who once advocated for dropping nuclear bombs on Afghanistan, was brought into the Trump administration two years ago. Wuco’s penchant for conspiracy theories was first brought to light by CNN, who reported that he disseminated unfounded claims that Barack Obama’s memoir was ghostwritten by Vietnam-era radical Bill Ayers and that former CIA director John Brennan was a secret Muslim.
Wuco also played a role in spreading Islamophobic propaganda, saying that Muslims will “subjugate and humiliate non-Muslim members of their societies,” adding that their religion forbids them from coexisting “peacefully with other religions.”
Now, he’s a senior adviser at the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance.
As Steve Benen points out for MSNBC.com, the fact that someone with Wuco’s record now holds such a crucial role in the White House is a little unnerving.
“Traditionally, in a normal administration, these kinds of revelations would prompt an inevitable resignation, but in 2019, it’s plausible that Wuco will maintain his State Department job,” Benen writes.
Breaking Banner
Ivanka Trump and dossier author Christopher Steele maintained a years-long correspondence
Dossier author Christopher Steele met Ivanka Trump nearly a decade before her father's election campaign, and they corresponded for years.
The relationship was alluded to in the Department of Justice inspector general's report released Monday, showing that Steele was favorably disposed to Donald Trump and his family due to the relationship.
ABC News confirmed that Steele and the president's daughter had met at a dinner in 2007, and Ivanka Trump corresponded with the former British spy about a possible working relationship.
Impeachment hearing flies off the rails as GOP lawmaker accuses House Judiciary counsel of bribery
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) disrupted testimony during Monday's impeachment hearing and suggested the Democratic majority's attorney had bribed the House Judiciary Committee to get his job.
Barry Berke, who has served as the special oversight counsel to the committee since February, was asking Republican counsel Stephen Castor about President Donald Trump's state of mind toward Joe Biden when Gohmert interrupted.
"The gentleman is not recognized," said committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), banging his gavel. "Mr. Berke has the time."
Gohmert complained that Nadler was ignoring House rules by allowing Berke to present an opening statement before the hearing and then question Castor.
Tulsa man shot for making ‘racial derogatory remark’ to random passerby — after being stabbed for the same thing
According to Tulsa police, a man has been hospitalized after being shot in the back after using a "racial derogatory remark" to another man he encountered while walking home, a local ABC affiliate reports.
No one has been arrested for the crime. Speaking to police, the victim's girlfriend said this was the second time he's been attacked for using racist remarks, the first time being when he was stabbed by someone he racially insulted.
Watch Tulsa 8's report on the story below: