Right-wing conspiracy theorist is now a senior adviser at Trump’s State Department

Frank Wuco, a former right-wing radio host and naval intelligence officer who once advocated for dropping nuclear bombs on Afghanistan, was brought into the Trump administration two years ago. Wuco’s penchant for conspiracy theories was first brought to light by CNN, who reported that he disseminated unfounded claims that Barack Obama’s memoir was ghostwritten by Vietnam-era radical Bill Ayers and that former CIA director John Brennan was a secret Muslim.

Wuco also played a role in spreading Islamophobic propaganda, saying that Muslims will “subjugate and humiliate non-Muslim members of their societies,” adding that their religion forbids them from coexisting “peacefully with other religions.”

Now, he’s a senior adviser at the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance.

As Steve Benen points out for MSNBC.com, the fact that someone with Wuco’s record now holds such a crucial role in the White House is a little unnerving.

“Traditionally, in a normal administration, these kinds of revelations would prompt an inevitable resignation, but in 2019, it’s plausible that Wuco will maintain his State Department job,” Benen writes.