Roger Stone is dragging out his sentencing so Trump has time to pardon him: legal analyst

Longtime associate of Donald Trump and recently-convicted felon, Roger Stone, is attempting to prolong his sentencing date in the hope of receiving a pardon, Law & Crime reports.

In a tweet from this Thursday, CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rogers pointed out that Stone’s lawyers are looking to push back sentencing from February 6 to March 9.

“Here it starts: Stone will do all he can to delay sentencing, and then to delay his reporting date to prison,” she wrote. “He’s hoping for a pardon right after the 2020 election, whichever way it goes. DOJ should oppose.”

According to Stone’s lawyers, the delay “is based on consultation with Probation and takes into account the anticipated time that Mr. Stone, counsel, and the subject matter professionals will require to review and complete Mr. Stone’s financial disclosure, the time necessary for probation to thereafter complete the PSR, as well as the upcoming holiday period, and other commitments of the subject matter professionals and counsel.”

As Law & Crime points out, federal prosecutors have contended that Stone lied repeatedly to protect Trump, so it’s not unreasonable to expect Trump to reward him for his loyalty.