Roger Stone is dragging out his sentencing so Trump has time to pardon him: legal analyst
Longtime associate of Donald Trump and recently-convicted felon, Roger Stone, is attempting to prolong his sentencing date in the hope of receiving a pardon, Law & Crime reports.
In a tweet from this Thursday, CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rogers pointed out that Stone’s lawyers are looking to push back sentencing from February 6 to March 9.
“Here it starts: Stone will do all he can to delay sentencing, and then to delay his reporting date to prison,” she wrote. “He’s hoping for a pardon right after the 2020 election, whichever way it goes. DOJ should oppose.”
Here it starts: Stone will do all he can to delay sentencing, and then to delay his reporting date to prison. He’s hoping for a pardon right after the 2020 election, whichever way it goes. DOJ should oppose. https://t.co/4L2iEInStJ
— Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) December 19, 2019
According to Stone’s lawyers, the delay “is based on consultation with Probation and takes into account the anticipated time that Mr. Stone, counsel, and the subject matter professionals will require to review and complete Mr. Stone’s financial disclosure, the time necessary for probation to thereafter complete the PSR, as well as the upcoming holiday period, and other commitments of the subject matter professionals and counsel.”
As Law & Crime points out, federal prosecutors have contended that Stone lied repeatedly to protect Trump, so it’s not unreasonable to expect Trump to reward him for his loyalty.
CNN
CNN reporter corners top Republican on Trump’s wrongdoing — and he just rambles in response
On Wednesday, with the U.S. House of Representatives on its way to a full vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, CNN’s Dana Bash asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy if any of the testimony that had been presented in the impeachment inquiry bothered him. But the California Republican remained evasive, only saying that he doesn’t believe Trump deserves impeachment.
Bash asked McCarthy, “Did the president do anything wrong? Take away impeachment” — and McCarthy responded, “He did nothing to be impeached.”
https://twitter.com/CNNnewsroom/status/1207298366482386947
Trump demands rigid control of his Senate trial as bitter fight looms in Congress
President Donald Trump pressed his Republican allies Thursday to exert rigid control of his Senate trial and ensure a swift exoneration, a day after he was impeached in a historic rebuke by the House of Representatives.
A bitter fight looms over the coming hearings, expected to begin as early as the second week of January, with Senate leaders already drawing battle lines over the evidence that will be allowed.
Trump is charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress but Democrats, who led the three-month House investigation, are threatening to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate until they are reassured the process will be fair.
US raises tobacco and e-cigarette purchase age from 18 to 21
The US Congress voted Thursday to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 across the country, a move intended to stem the rising tide of youth vaping.
Passed by the Senate as part of a wider budgetary bill, it will take effect next year and will mean that tobacco and e-cigarettes will join alcohol as substances that are prohibited to purchase for those under the age of 21.
Nineteen of the country's 50 states and the capital Washington, DC had already set 21 as the minimum age."I'm proud the Senate approved legislation today including our Tobacco-Free Youth Act to help address this urgent crisis and keep these dangerous products away from our children," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, who co-sponsored the bill along with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.
The bill is aimed at combating the skyrocketing popularity of vaping among young people, who have turned away from traditional cigarettes and even alcohol in favor of e-cigarettes.