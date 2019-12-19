Sarah Huckabee Sanders apologizes for over-the-line attack on Joe Biden

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders apologized on Thursday for an ableist attack on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, has been considering a bid for his former office after leaving the administration.

During Thursday night’s debate, she lashed out at Biden with a since-deleted tweet.

Biden replied to her attack.

“I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same,” Biden replied. “It’s called empathy. Look it up.”

Huckabee Sanders admitted she was uninformed about Biden, despite the fact he’s in the middle of his third presidential bid and served eight years as vice president.

“I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully,” she posted.

