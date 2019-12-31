Seattle schools to bar unvaccinated kids from returning after Christmas break

Thousands of students in the Seattle school system face the prospect of being barred from returning to class unless they receive state-mandated vaccinations.

CBS News reports that the Seattle Public Schools district sent out notices to all parents informing them that their children would not be allowed back in school “until the required information is provided to the school nurse” about their vaccinations.

The students will have until January 8th to receive their vaccinations, which have taken on more urgency after Washington state experienced two measles outbreaks this year.

“If any students show up on the 8th and they don’t have their records up to date, they’ll be put aside in a room, their parents will be contacted to come and collect the students,” a school spokesman tells CBS News.

The school district estimates that around 2,000 children in the system still have not received vaccinations for measles, despite the fact that Washington state has had 87 confirmed cases of measles in just the last year, and well over 1,000 measles cases have been reported this year in the United States as a whole.