Quantcast
Connect with us

Seattle schools to bar unvaccinated kids from returning after Christmas break

Published

1 min ago

on

Thousands of students in the Seattle school system face the prospect of being barred from returning to class unless they receive state-mandated vaccinations.

CBS News reports that the Seattle Public Schools district sent out notices to all parents informing them that their children would not be allowed back in school “until the required information is provided to the school nurse” about their vaccinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students will have until January 8th to receive their vaccinations, which have taken on more urgency after Washington state experienced two measles outbreaks this year.

“If any students show up on the 8th and they don’t have their records up to date, they’ll be put aside in a room, their parents will be contacted to come and collect the students,” a school spokesman tells CBS News.

The school district estimates that around 2,000 children in the system still have not received vaccinations for measles, despite the fact that Washington state has had 87 confirmed cases of measles in just the last year, and well over 1,000 measles cases have been reported this year in the United States as a whole.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump dispatches Pence to Midwestern states to salvage support as president’s poll numbers plummet

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

With his approval numbers faltering in new polls and an election just around the corner, Donald Trump has dispatched Vice President Mike Pence to key midwestern states to rebuild support for the president who now faces an impeachment trial in the Senate.

According to the Guardian, Pence is spending a considerable amount of time in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- three states that hold the key to Trump's election after going for the president in 2016.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans have lost any hope of getting minority votes for at least a generation due to Trump: GOP strategist

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC late Monday, GOP strategist Rick Tyler explained that the Republican Party can kiss any hope of regaining votes from minority groups goodbye for at least a generation due to Donald Trump.

According to Newsweek, Tyler explained, "The GOP had done a 'really bad job' of recruiting minority members, and argued it was 'just a matter of time' before states and House districts had minority-majority populations."

"I was concerned about the Republican Party's recruitment of women and minorities. But I'm less concerned about the Trump party, because I don't believe... there is a Republican Party left," Tyler explained. "If you want to talk about the Republicans as they exist today: if you don't recruit minorities and you don't recruit women, it's just math, it's just a matter of time before those minorities become majorities, or at least you'll have minority-majority populations in many states and many districts."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How Republicans have a coordinated attack to assure an electoral victory in 2020

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

Set aside the would-be political boomerang effects of impeachment or even of having a presidential reelection candidate who seems to draw sustenance from public insults and personal boasts.

If you’re the Republican Party, apparently it is not enough to use the power of incumbency for reelection, or the argument that you cut taxes or that Donald Trump has been “keeping promises”—at least in a sort-of manner.

Republicans have tagged a coordinated attack on the voter rolls to try to assure electoral victory. Rather than celebrate the fact that more voters may want to join the 40% of us who troop loyally to the polls on all sides, Republicans repeatedly seems to be targeting those who might vote against them.

Continue Reading
 
 