Secular people in America pose a greater threat than ‘North Korea and Islamic terrorists’: Franklin Graham
In a post to his Facebook page this Friday, evangelical leader Franklin Graham declared that when it comes to the real threats facing America, it’s not North Korea, Islamic terrorists, or other geopolitical dangers, it’s actually coming from “within,” namely the fact that America is becoming more and more secular.
“What is the most serious threat facing America as we come to a new year? Cyber attacks from China? North Korea’s nuclear capabilities? A new cold war with Russia? The ongoing fight against Islamic terrorists? All of these are very significant threats,” Graham wrote.
“However, the biggest threat to America is not from outside nations—it’s from within,” he continued. “The United States is the most blessed nation on earth. And that is because our forefathers gave us a foundation based on God and His Word.”
“The biggest threat to our country’s future is that we turn our back on God and have His hand of blessing removed.”
Man claiming to be God arrested after trying to cure man’s drug addiction by beating him with a steel rod
An Iowa man who claimed to be God was arrested after he tried to "heal" a man whom he believed was addicted to drugs by hitting him in the head with a steel rod.
Local news station KCCI reports that Des Moines resident Carl Stroud last week spotted a man outside his apartment building whom he believed was a drug addict.
Stroud then walked outside, informed the man that he was God, and attempted to cure his addiction by "striking him with his... steel rod," police documents allege.
Fox Business producers mock reporter with ‘womp-womp’ sound effect after she corrects host on Home Alone 2 edit
Fox Business anchor Charles Payne jokingly suggested the Canadian Broadcast Corporation had cut out President Donald Trump's cameo in "Home Alone 2" for political reasons -- at least a year before he announced his first campaign.
The president complained that prime minister Justin Trudeau may have ordered the edit over their disagreements on trade and NATO, and Payne suggested the CBC suffered from "Trump derangement syndrome" before his election, reported The Daily Beast.
2019 protests around the world forced out leaders and put others on the defensive
2019 was a year of discontent. Street demonstrations rocked cities around the world – from Latin America to Asia, through Europe, Africa and the Middle East – leading to the downfall of leaders in some countries, and in others, forcing governments onto the defensive.
A variety of motives have fueled the rallies: protesters are demanding the removal of corrupt governments, better living standards, greater freedoms, or more rights.
The leaders of Bolivia, Algeria, Lebanon, Iraq and Sudan have been pushed out as a consequence.