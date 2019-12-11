Sen. Hirono gets Inspector General to admit Bill Barr’s claim the FBI ‘spied’ on Trump campaign is false
During her turn to question Inspector General Michael Horowitz today, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) zeroed in on Attorney General Bill Barr’s recent comments on the IG report, where he challenged the report’s findings that political bias did not play a role in the FBI’s Russia investigation.
Hirono brought up Barr’s past usage of the term “spying” when describing the FBI’s investigation, and mentioned that Barr reiterated that claim in his comments from yesterday, suggesting that the Attorney General is intentionally painting a picture that the FBI was doing something “they were not authorized to do.”
Horowitz, while being careful not to bolster Hirono’s contention, pointed out that his report only relied on the word “surveillance.”
“And yet, we have the highest law enforcement person in our country using a word, not just once, but twice, using the word ‘spying,'” Hirino said.
Hirono went on to get Horowitz to confirm that the term “spying” was not a legally appropriate word to describe the FBI’s investigation.
“Do you think questioning the motives of your staff as possibly involving bad faith or accusing them of spying would be demoralizing to your people?” she asked.
“I would not speak to my folks about them acting in that manner,” Horowitz replied.
Watch the full exchange below:
‘Let’s bring Rumsfeld in’: Rep. Ro Khanna calls for hearings on US officials who lied to American people about endless Afghan war
"The bottom line is that top military officials and civilian officials have known that the Afghan war has been has been unwinnable and have been misleading the American public for 20 years."
Rep. Ro Khanna on Wednesday said that The Washington Post's explosive investigation the "Afghanistan Papers" showed the need for a congressional hearing and that former Pentagon chief Donald Rumsfeld should be among the current and former top officials called in for a reckoning before the American public.
Trump admits defeat in effort to entirely eliminate federal agency with 5,500 employees: report
President Donald Trump has given up on fulfilling another one of his campaign vows as he runs for re-election on a platform of "promises made, promises kept."
"President Trump has abandoned his administration’s faltering effort to dissolve a key federal agency, a major setback in his three-year battle to keep his campaign promise to make government leaner and more efficient," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "The Office of Personnel Management will remain the human resources manager of the civilian workforce of 2.1 million employees and its functions will not — for the foreseeable future at least — be parceled out to the White House and the General Services Administration."
Former Fed Chair Paul Volcker wrote a blistering critique of Trump shortly before his death
Paul Volcker, who was 92 when he died in New York City on Sunday, December 8, was an economic policy adviser under both Democratic and Republican presidents. The New Jersey native served as chairman of the Federal Reserve under President Jimmy Carter from 1979-1981 and President Ronald Reagan from 1981-1987 and headed the Economic Recovery Advisory Board under President Barack Obama from 2009-2011. But one U.S. president Volcker was not fond of was Donald Trump, and CNBC’s Jeff Cox reports that three months before he died, Volcker wrote a “scathing critique” of Trumpism.