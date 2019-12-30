Sharon Stone blocked on dating app
Finding love is never easy, as actress Sharon Stone discovered when she was blocked on dating app Bumble after multiple users reported her account as fake.
“I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!” the actress tweeted early Monday.
“Is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive,” Stone joked, adding a bee emoji to play into Bumble’s hexagonal honeycomb logo.
She also tweeted a screenshot of the message from Bumble, which said she was blocked after the website received “several reports” her profile was fake.
Stone, 61, is known for her roles as a spy in “Total Recall” (1990) and a crime novelist/serial killer in “Basic Instinct” (1992).
Her tweet was met with a wave of support, as fans demanded that her profile be restored.
Bumble has since unblocked Stone and “ensured this won’t happen again,” according to the app’s editorial director, who replied to the star’s tweets.
But Stone may not need the app after all: in addition to support, her predicament also unleashed a flood of would-be suitors.
“Hello sharon,” one man commented. “If you’re ever in buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my dms are open.”
Lindsey Graham faces scathing rebuke for his ‘seriously corrupt attitude’ — from one of his own constituents
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has flaunted the fact that he has no desire to seriously evaluate the evidence against President Donald Trump when an impeachment trial takes place in the U.S. Senate. And a letter pushed in South Carolina’s Greenville News asserts that Graham and McConnell should both recuse themselves from the trial.
“Recent statements from U.S. senators have shown a disheartening level of cynicism never before displayed by Congress members involved in impeachment proceedings,” Greenville, South Carolina resident William Byars writes. “Both Senate leader Mitch McConnell and SC Sen. Lindsey Graham have made it abundantly clear they have no interest in even attempting impartiality in the Senate impeachment trial.”
Greta Thunberg offers advice to young people, dismisses climate-denying politicians in BBC radio program
"Be an active democratic citizen...because democracy is not only on election day, it's happening all the time."
Climate leader Greta Thunberg offered advice to young people wanting to take action to help solve the climate crisis and met for the first time with natural historian Sir David Attenborough as she took over editor's duties on Monday's episode of the BBC's "Today" radio program.
Trump official uses Hanukkah stabbing to bash immigrants — even though alleged attacker is a US citizen
Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, jumped at the chance to use the weekend's mass stabbing at a rabbi's home as a cudgel to bash immigrants.
As The Daily Beast reports, Cuccinelli on Monday claimed that alleged assailant Grafton Thomas, a United States citizen, was the "son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants."
The Daily Beast reports, however, that it is not clear if Cuccinelli's tweet is correct and the Trump official did not provide any sourcing for his information.