Six dead in hours-long New York-area shootout
Six people including a police officer and two suspects were killed during an hours-long shootout across a New York suburb not far from the Statue of Liberty, local officials said.
“Our officers were under fire for hours,” Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly told reporters after the latest high-profile US shooting.
In addition to the officer and the suspects, three civilians were killed in the incident that began around midday at a cemetery and ended in a store, Kelly said.
Bomb squad officers were examining a stolen U-Haul vehicle “that may contain an incendiary device,” he added.
No clear reason for the shooting has been given.
Five of the dead were found inside a store, said Kelly.
“We believe that two of them are bad guys,” while the other three are civilians, he said, describing the crime scene as “very extensive, three locations at least.”
Two other officers were wounded, Kelly told reporters.
“I heard fighting outside, then ‘Boom! Boom! Boom!'” the New York Daily News quoted a food store worker two blocks from the shooting as saying.
“I saw people running outside — men, women, children in the street. These people were scared.”
Kelly said the suspects’ “movement was rapid and continuous for four hours” during the drama which saw the deployment of hundreds of police from New Jersey and New York, including tactical officers armed with rifles and wearing olive-green fatigues and helmets.
NBC television reported that hundreds of rounds were fired.
Media reports said the shooting began when an officer investigating a homicide approached the suspects in the cemetery.
Identified by media as Detective Joseph Seals, he was the first victim.
Asked to confirm whether the officer was indeed probing a murder, Kelly said it is “being looked into.”
The suspects then took refuge in a grocery store where firing continued and the five bodies were later found.
US residents have become accustomed to shootings — everywhere from churches to schools and cinemas — and firearms were linked to nearly 40,000 deaths of various kinds in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Climate pledges ‘misleading’, Greta Thunberg tells UN meet
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday accused wealthier nations of inventing ways to avoid slashing their greenhouse gas emissions, branding their climate action "misleading" at a summit in Madrid.
The UN climate forum tasked with saving the world from runaway global warming has become an "opportunity for countries to negociate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition" to act on climate, the 16-year-old told delegates.
"Countries are finding clever ways around having to take real action."
Nations are gathered in Spain's capital to finalise the rulebook of the 2015 landmark Paris climate accord, which aims to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius and to a safer cap of 1.5C if possible.
Scientists to harness the sun to break down plastic
Scientists said Wednesday they have come up with an environmentally-friendly method that uses artificial sunlight to transform plastic into power-generating chemicals, as countries worldwide battle to reduce waste.
Huge quantities of plastic have piled up on land and been dumped in the sea across the world, with Asian nations in particular facing criticism for failing to tackle the problem.
Researchers in Singapore say they have converted plastic into "formic acid", which can be used in power plants to generate electricity, by using a catalyst which neither damages the environment nor costs a lot of money.
Pentagon suspends training of Saudis for security review
The Pentagon announced Tuesday it was temporarily suspending operational training for Saudi military students in the United States following a shooting rampage last week by a Saudi air force officer.
Saudi Arabian military students in the United States will continue classroom instruction but operational training is halted pending a security review, senior Defense Department officials said.
Mohammed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old lieutenant in the Saudi Royal Air Force, opened fire in a classroom at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida on Friday, killing three American sailors and wounding eight other people before being shot dead by police.