‘Someone has a nuclear weapon’: Ukraine leader ridicules Russian TV for scrapping his comedy show
Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky has ridiculed a Russian TV channel for abruptly cancelling his popular comedy series after one evening, saying the show had its impact on “someone with a nuclear weapon.”
Zelensky’s “Servant of the People” premiered in Russia on Wednesday evening after a high-profile summit with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But entertainment channel TNT, owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom, on Thursday said it would no longer air the series.
“I am very sorry,” the show was scrapped, Zelensky said during a late-night talk show appearance on Thursday evening.
“You know, someone has a nuclear weapon, and someone has Servant of the People,” the former comedian said, hinting at the protracted conflict between Ukraine and its former Soviet master Russia.
“They showed two episodes, and now all the people who had the opportunity to watch these two episodes will definitely watch (the rest) on YouTube,” he said.
Servant of the People premiered in Ukraine in 2015 starring Zelensky as Vasyl Goloborodko, a history teacher who suddenly becomes president, roots out corruption, and takes on powerful oligarchs.
Zelensky, 41, was inaugurated in May after winning the election over incumbent Petro Poroshenko, capitalizing on Ukrainians’ despair over mainstream politics, the ongoing war with Kremlin-backed separatists and corruption.
Tropical Indonesia’s tiny glaciers to melt away in a decade: study
Indonesia's little-known glaciers are melting so fast they could disappear in a decade, a new study says, underscoring the imminent threat posed by climate change to ice sheets in tropical countries.
As the COP 25 summit wraps up in Madrid, nations are struggling to finalize rules for the 2015 landmark Paris climate accord, which aims to limit global temperature rises.
Thousands of kilometers away, glaciers on a mountain range in Indonesia's Papua region -- and a handful of others in Africa and the Peruvian Andes -- are an early warning of what could be in store if they fail.
"Because of the relatively low elevation of the (Papua) glaciers... these will be the first to go," said Lonnie Thompson, one of the authors of the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this week.
Who is worse: Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell ?
He’s maybe the most dangerous politician of my lifetime. He’s helped transform the Republican Party into a cult, worshiping at the altar of authoritarianism. He’s damaged our country in ways that may take a generation to undo. The politician I’m talking about, of course, is Mitch McConnell.
Two goals for November 3, 2020: The first and most obvious is to get the worst president in history out of the White House. That’s necessary but not sufficient. We also have to flip the Senate and remove the worst Senate Majority Leader in history.
Like Trump, Mitch McConnell is no garden-variety bad public official. McConnell puts party above America, and Trump above party. Even if Trump is gone, if the Senate remains in Republican hands and McConnell is reelected, America loses because McConnell will still have a chokehold on our democracy.