Star Wars fans camp outside LA theater week before film opens
Obsessed Star Wars fans with sleeping bags and a portable movie projector have started camping outside Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre, more than a week before the blockbuster begins playing.
Roughly 20 sci-fi lovers were in place Thursday, seven days before doors swing open for the first preview screening of the much-hyped, saga-concluding “The Rise of Skywalker.”
Organizers expect that number to swell to 150 in the coming days, with fans of all ages traveling from as far as the United Kingdom and Japan to see the movie first at the iconic venue where the original “Star Wars” premiered in 1977.
“When Star Wars comes, you put everything on hold — it’s like having a baby,” said mega-fan Nicolas Johnson, waiting with his dog Cookie.
“I’m actually lucky that I’m able to work on the line,” added Shing Hwong, a 39-year-old attorney from near San Francisco who has brought her laptop down with her.
“I’m sleeping here overnight and in the evening I just get to hang out with a lot of my friends, and talk and live Star Wars.”
The tight-knit community first began lining up outside Star Wars premieres two decades ago for 1999’s “The Phantom Menace.”
Back then, they waited for 42 days on Hollywood Boulevard. Older and with more commitments now, they decided to trim that down for the latest film — particularly with this premiere taking place in winter.
“I’ve got a sleeping bag, at night I have to crawl in there and stay warm,” said organizer Erik Murillo, a 47-year-old computer technician from Las Vegas. “I tend to try to stay up at night, awake to watch over everyone else, so I sleep during the daytime.”
The group play with board games and LEGO sets, and use their projector to watch the old movies and catch the latest episodes of Star Wars TV series “The Mandalorian.”
Murillo admits he is more excited about lining up than the film itself — he says he has already spoiled its plot by poring over every trailer, interview and fan rumor forum.
“Think of it as a slumber party with friends where everyone has the same interests,” said San Diego fashion photographer Justin Nunez, 31, who is on his first Star Wars line.
Nunez has three pairs of long-johns, four sweaters and a sleeping bag for the chilly Los Angeles winter nights.
He is hoping the group will get some relief on Monday when the glitzy, red-carpet world premiere takes place just yards away — in 2015, Disney invited them in.
“I’m just happy it’s not raining,” he added.
Breaking Banner
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Fox News host Tucker Carlson a ‘white supremacist sympathizer’
“I go back and forth on whether to go on Fox News,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The main reason I haven’t is squaring the fact that the ad revenue from it bankrolls a white supremacist sympathizer to broadcast an hour-long production of unmitigated racism, without any accountability whatsoever.”
‘Someone has a nuclear weapon’: Ukraine leader ridicules Russian TV for scrapping his comedy show
Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky has ridiculed a Russian TV channel for abruptly cancelling his popular comedy series after one evening, saying the show had its impact on "someone with a nuclear weapon."
Zelensky's "Servant of the People" premiered in Russia on Wednesday evening after a high-profile summit with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But entertainment channel TNT, owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom, on Thursday said it would no longer air the series.
"I am very sorry," the show was scrapped, Zelensky said during a late-night talk show appearance on Thursday evening.
Tropical Indonesia’s tiny glaciers to melt away in a decade: study
Indonesia's little-known glaciers are melting so fast they could disappear in a decade, a new study says, underscoring the imminent threat posed by climate change to ice sheets in tropical countries.
As the COP 25 summit wraps up in Madrid, nations are struggling to finalize rules for the 2015 landmark Paris climate accord, which aims to limit global temperature rises.
Thousands of kilometers away, glaciers on a mountain range in Indonesia's Papua region -- and a handful of others in Africa and the Peruvian Andes -- are an early warning of what could be in store if they fail.
"Because of the relatively low elevation of the (Papua) glaciers... these will be the first to go," said Lonnie Thompson, one of the authors of the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this week.